Karan Johar unveils cast of ‘Takht’, Twitterati wonder why Taimur is missing

From the time actor Kangna Ranaut called Johar the ‘Flag bearer of nepotism’ during his talk show Koffee with Karan, the tag seems to have stayed. Which is exactly what happened once again when the filmmaker revealed the cast of this film. Similar reactions were also received when movie Student of the Year was released.

All nepotism except Vicky and Bhumi. Howcome someone like Kangna Ranaut never finds herself in movies being cast by you! Your insecurity? — ashok tyagi (@ashokt123) August 9, 2018

You forget Taimur…..😂😂 — prem narayan patel (@premnarayansays) August 9, 2018

Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism! — Hammad Akbar (@BigSSfan) August 9, 2018

His only concept of life is #Nepotism, Everyone is sure that Bhumi & Vicky will be having small roles. — Shekhar Choudhary (@Shekharchaudhry) August 9, 2018

Only taimur missing… 😂😂 — Raj Manoj Sonawane (@RaJMSonawane) August 9, 2018

Here, fixed it!

Anil Kapoor’s wife’s sister’s son,

Randhir Kapoor’s daughter,

Sri Devi & Boni Kapoor’s daughter,

Anil Kapoor(Boni Kapoor’s brother),

Yash Johar’s Wife,

Karan Johar’s childhood friend, Vicky Kaushal,

Bhumi Pednekar,

Sumit Roy, Hussain Haidry & Yash Johar’s son. — Shiva (@shivAwake) August 9, 2018

What do you have to say about the cast? Tell us in the comments section below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd