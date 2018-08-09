Follow Us:
Karan Johar unveils cast of ‘Takht’, Twitterati wonder why Taimur is missing

From the time actor Kangna Ranaut called Johar the 'Flag bearer of nepotism' during his talk show Koffee with Karan, the tag seems to have stayed. Which is exactly what happened once again when the filmmaker revealed the cast Takht.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 9:19:24 pm
takht, takht movie, karan johar, karan johar takht, alia bhatt, ranveer singh, janhvi kapoor, anil kapoor, alia ranveer takht, janhvi anil kapoor movie, vicky kaushal, alia bhatt ranveer singh movie, takht story, takht movie cast, takht release Karan Johar’s Takht, which is scheduled to release in 2020, created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: File Photo)

Karan Johar announced the cast of Takht, his next directorial, via a tweet on Thursday morning. The film cast comprises of Bollywood A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to Twitter, the film director wrote, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT.”

Scheduled to release in 2020, the screenplay of the movie is by Sumit Roy and the dialogues are written by Hussain Haidry.

The poster shared by Johar:

From the time actor Kangna Ranaut called Johar the ‘Flag bearer of nepotism’ during his talk show Koffee with Karan, the tag seems to have stayed. Which is exactly what happened once again when the filmmaker revealed the cast of this film. Similar reactions were also received when movie Student of the Year was released.

