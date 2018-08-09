Karan Johar unveils cast of ‘Takht’, Twitterati wonder why Taimur is missing

Karan Johar announced the cast of Takht, his next directorial, via a tweet on Thursday morning. The film cast comprises of Bollywood A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to Twitter, the film director wrote, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT.”
Scheduled to release in 2020, the screenplay of the movie is by Sumit Roy and the dialogues are written by Hussain Haidry.
The poster shared by Johar:
I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT@RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18@sumit_roy_ @hussainhaidry pic.twitter.com/ifgb8RC7uV
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018
From the time actor Kangna Ranaut called Johar the ‘Flag bearer of nepotism’ during his talk show Koffee with Karan, the tag seems to have stayed. Which is exactly what happened once again when the filmmaker revealed the cast of this film. Similar reactions were also received when movie Student of the Year was released.
All nepotism except Vicky and Bhumi. Howcome someone like Kangna Ranaut never finds herself in movies being cast by you! Your insecurity?
— ashok tyagi (@ashokt123) August 9, 2018
You forget Taimur…..😂😂
— prem narayan patel (@premnarayansays) August 9, 2018
Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism!
— Hammad Akbar (@BigSSfan) August 9, 2018
His only concept of life is #Nepotism, Everyone is sure that Bhumi & Vicky will be having small roles.
— Shekhar Choudhary (@Shekharchaudhry) August 9, 2018
Only taimur missing… 😂😂
— Raj Manoj Sonawane (@RaJMSonawane) August 9, 2018
We want #TaimurAliKhan please
— 🌸HEAD TAIMURIAN🌸 (@DevRukmini) August 9, 2018
Here, fixed it!
Anil Kapoor’s wife’s sister’s son,
Randhir Kapoor’s daughter,
Sri Devi & Boni Kapoor’s daughter,
Anil Kapoor(Boni Kapoor’s brother),
Yash Johar’s Wife,
Karan Johar’s childhood friend, Vicky Kaushal,
Bhumi Pednekar,
Sumit Roy, Hussain Haidry & Yash Johar’s son.
— Shiva (@shivAwake) August 9, 2018
