Friday, Aug 26, 2022

US Navy band’s rendition of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ goes viral, Karan Johar says the song lives on

A rendition of the song by US Navy personnel was shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US, which was reshared by Karan Johar, the producer of the film.

Kal ho naa ho, US Navy band's Kal ho naa ho, US Navy band, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, indian expressIn the video, a man and a woman are seen crooning the song while another man plays the guitar.

Music transcends boundaries and language barriers. The song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ from the 2003 eponymous film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta needs no introduction to Bollywood music lovers.

In the video, a man and a woman are seen crooning the song while another man plays the guitar. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, while sharing the video, wrote, “Kal ho na ho .. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 friend🚢 remains eternal! @USNavy Band enthralls with a popular #bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by 🇺🇸 Secretary Navy @SECNAV,” Sandhu tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Johar while sharing the video wrote, “And the song lives on @Javedakhtarjadu @iamsrk @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani#Loy @nikkhiladvani.”

Dharma Productions wrote, “Absolutely mesmerising to see the tunes of #KalHoNaaHo travel worldwide and bring the same peace & love within all.”

A Twitter user wrote, “When Navy/Army of other nation is following your song, you are definitely a very big Global Star. Proud on you @iamsrk sir.” Another user wrote, “From Swades to kal ho na ho this band seems to be huge @iamsrk fans.”

The romantic-drama ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The hit song was sung by Sonu Nigam.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:10:49 pm
