Karan Johar’s Pakistani lookalike leaves the director ‘speechless’

People are convinced too that Khan looks like Karan Johar. People are convinced too that Khan looks like Karan Johar.

Remember how Virat Kohli found not one, but two lookalikes? Or Priyanka Chopra, who now has three people who claim to resemble her? Well, now Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has found his doppelgänger, who it turns out, lives across the border.

ALSO SEE | 15 unbelievable celebrity lookalikes, it’s difficult to make out the difference

In reply to a tweet by Johar, Pakistani resident Usman Khan tweeted a photo and said that many have claimed he looks like the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director.

People says i do look like @karanjohar is it???😂❤️😀 pic.twitter.com/ZSwzxyug1S — 武俊朗 Usman Khan⏺ (@bajisitanren) August 30, 2018

Soon, the tweet went viral and Johar also acknowledged that Khan looked like him. Retweeting the photo he wrote, “Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them….”

Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them…. https://t.co/jRNhE6A7ex — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 30, 2018

Soon, it grabbed the attention of many and Khan shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations to support his claim that many did indeed think he looked like Johar.

Look people says that pic.twitter.com/rWOiz0vf9g — 武俊朗 Usman Khan⏺ (@bajisitanren) August 30, 2018

People agreed that the two pouted the same way and suggested getting Khan on to the next season of Koffee with Karan. Some urged Johar to make a biopic launching Khan!

You look like a better version of him..😂😂 https://t.co/Bms1knDND8 — P®@t!g¥@ (@4Ever_andEverr) August 30, 2018

Sir, Make A Biopic Of Urself And Launch Him In Lead Role…. — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 30, 2018

Launch him. Atleast that wont be nepotism. — Vikram Samal (@VikramSamal) August 30, 2018

Oh boy so much alike. You’re the mirror image of KJo 🤣🤣 — Jayanth Krishnan (@GyanFromJK) August 30, 2018

Yes u do look like karan atleast the pout of urs — kamalneet singh (@SinghKamalneet) August 30, 2018

Anurag Basu will cast you in Bombay Velvet 2 — Salman Khan (@Rajibsingha_) August 30, 2018

Dude got the pout and the style down tho lol 👌🏼 https://t.co/JXbQGse4DF — suity (@suit__heart) August 30, 2018

I think you both have been to Kumb Mela in your childhood..😀😁😂 — AJAY M (@matsajay) August 30, 2018

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd