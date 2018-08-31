Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Karan Johar’s Pakistani lookalike leaves the director ‘speechless’

As Karan Johar now too shared his photo and claimed to be "speechless" seeing the uncanny resemblance, Twitterati is demanding Johar should launch his lookalike.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2018 4:45:05 pm
karan johar, karan johar lookalike, karan johar doppleganger, usman khan, celebrity lookalikes, viral news, funny news, entertainment news, indian express People are convinced too that Khan looks like Karan Johar.

Remember how Virat Kohli found not one, but two lookalikes? Or Priyanka Chopra, who now has three people who claim to resemble her? Well, now Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has found his doppelgänger, who it turns out, lives across the border.

ALSO SEE | 15 unbelievable celebrity lookalikes, it’s difficult to make out the difference

In reply to a tweet by Johar, Pakistani resident Usman Khan tweeted a photo and said that many have claimed he looks like the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director.

Soon, the tweet went viral and Johar also acknowledged that Khan looked like him. Retweeting the photo he wrote, “Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them….”

Soon, it grabbed the attention of many and Khan shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations to support his claim that many did indeed think he looked like Johar.

People agreed that the two pouted the same way and suggested getting Khan on to the next season of Koffee with Karan. Some urged Johar to make a biopic launching Khan!

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

