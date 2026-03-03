‘Fame never changed him’: Karan Aujla clears traffic fines for Mumbai autorickshaw drivers; watch video

Karan Aujla immediately asked his team to clear the fine on the spot (Image source: @sanvirchana/Instagram)

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has been creating a buzz with his ongoing POP CULTURE India Tour. Amid his scheduled concerts, the singer was spotted helping autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai by paying their fines.

In a viral video, Aujla can be seen travelling in an autorickshaw when the traffic police stopped the vehicle on a Mumbai street. After learning that the driver had an outstanding fine of Rs 17,000, the singer immediately asked his team to clear the fine on the spot. Many fans recorded the moment and applauded his gesture.

Soon after, another autorickshaw driver approached Aujla and explained that he, too, was struggling with a pending penalty. The singer agreed to help him as well, paying Rs 5,000 towards the second driver’s fine.