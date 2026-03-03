‘Fame never changed him’: Karan Aujla clears traffic fines for Mumbai autorickshaw drivers; watch video

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has been creating a buzz with his ongoing POP CULTURE India Tour. Amid his scheduled concerts, the singer was spotted helping autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai by paying their fines.
In a viral video, Aujla can be seen travelling in an autorickshaw when the traffic police stopped the vehicle on a Mumbai street. After learning that the driver had an outstanding fine of Rs 17,000, the singer immediately asked his team to clear the fine on the spot. Many fans recorded the moment and applauded his gesture.
Soon after, another autorickshaw driver approached Aujla and explained that he, too, was struggling with a pending penalty. The singer agreed to help him as well, paying Rs 5,000 towards the second driver’s fine.
The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions. “That’s a different kind of satisfaction,” an Instagram user commented. “Love the guy!! Humble, down to earth and a great performer. Saw his concert in Bay Area last year,” another user wrote.
“Fame never changed him; he still stays grounded and real,” a third user reacted.
Meanwhile, Aujla’s tour continues with upcoming shows in Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29. In April, the singer is set to perform in Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10, and Ludhiana on April 12.
The singer’s Delhi concert on February 28 triggered backlash against the organisers after several attendees complained of mismanagement. One of the viral videos captured a violent scuffle in the VIP section at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Several attendees also criticised vendors selling overpriced water bottles and food outside the venue, while others reported lost phones and other belongings.