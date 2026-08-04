‘Never dreamed of coming here’: India’s Got Latent contestant thanks Karan Aujla for Maldives trip

Rajak has been constantly sharing photos and videos from his Maldives vacation, thanking Aujla for sponsoring the trip in every post.

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent had plenty of laughs, but it was an unexpected act of kindness from singer Karan Aujla that stole the spotlight.

One of the contestants, Vijendra Rajak, wowed the judges with an impressive wheel stunt act. During the conversation that followed, Rajak introduced his wife and shared their love story. The couple said they eloped because their families opposed their relationship.

Rajak said they dated for barely a month before his then-girlfriend told him she wanted to get married. Although he was struggling financially, he agreed. He also recalled facing a police complaint lodged by his wife’s family after the marriage.