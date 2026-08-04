‘Never dreamed of coming here’: India’s Got Latent contestant thanks Karan Aujla for Maldives trip

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent had plenty of laughs, but it was an unexpected act of kindness from singer Karan Aujla that stole the spotlight.
One of the contestants, Vijendra Rajak, wowed the judges with an impressive wheel stunt act. During the conversation that followed, Rajak introduced his wife and shared their love story. The couple said they eloped because their families opposed their relationship.
Rajak said they dated for barely a month before his then-girlfriend told him she wanted to get married. Although he was struggling financially, he agreed. He also recalled facing a police complaint lodged by his wife’s family after the marriage.
Curious about his dreams, Samay Raina, who was also present, asked Rajak what he wanted to achieve the most. Without hesitation, Rajak said he had always wanted to visit the Maldives. Moved by his answer, Karan Aujla immediately stepped in with a surprise.
“You will be happy to go to the Maldives, right? So, I will sponsor your tickets,” Aujla said.
Raina described the gesture as “sweet”. “You are getting this because of your wife,” Aujla added.
Karan Aujla Gifts Maldives tour a couple 😨🔥
Contestant – Mera Dream Hai Ke Apni Wife Ko Maldives Leke Jao.
Karan – Acha Theek Hai, Iss Show Par Main Aapko Maldives Ki Tickets Sponsor Karta Hon.
He just had one hilarious condition: “Don’t take a tire with you to the beach”… pic.twitter.com/evcictLUQv
— Jeet (@JeetN25) August 2, 2026
After the episode aired, Rajak took to Instagram to thank everyone.
“Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me,” he wrote as he shared moments from the show.
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He also expressed his gratitude to the rest of the panel. “Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness.”
Rajak later posted glimpses from the Maldives vacation with his wife. He thanked both Samay Raina and Karan Aujla for making a lifelong dream come true as he stood on the beach.
“Humne toh sapne mei bhi nahi socha tha ki hum aa paayenge, woh sapna aapne poora kar diya. Dil se thank you (“We never even dreamed that we would be able to come here, but you made that dream come true. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts),” he said in the video.
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The heartwarming gesture quickly won over viewers, who praised Aujla’s generosity.
“Karan Aujla is real kind heart pookie,” one user commented.
“Remember when you’re good from the soul universe connects you with good people. God bless you, you have a queen in your life,” another wrote.