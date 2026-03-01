‘Organisers had to run’: Violence breaks out during Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert; videos spark outrage

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert turned chaotic after a violent scuffle broke out in the crowd on Saturday. Part of the P-POP Culture India Tour 2026, the concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event reportedly attracted over 75,000 fans.

However, videos on social media show another side of the highly-anticipated concert. A fight erupted among a group of attendees inside the venue. In a viral video, several men were seen in a heated altercation that quickly escalates into physical violence. A man can be seen lying on the ground while another repeatedly punches him, as a second individual appears to kick him during the scuffle.