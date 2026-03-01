‘Organisers had to run’: Violence breaks out during Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert; videos spark outrage

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert turned chaotic after a violent scuffle broke out in the crowd on Saturday. Part of the P-POP Culture India Tour 2026, the concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event reportedly attracted over 75,000 fans.
However, videos on social media show another side of the highly-anticipated concert. A fight erupted among a group of attendees inside the venue. In a viral video, several men were seen in a heated altercation that quickly escalates into physical violence. A man can be seen lying on the ground while another repeatedly punches him, as a second individual appears to kick him during the scuffle.
“Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert,” a user wrote on Instagram. The user also alleged that fans were made to wait for hours and that several band passes were not honoured.
View this post on Instagram
Another video showing crowd disorder near the entry points was shared with the caption, “Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. Crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all passes. Organisers on the spot had to run.”
View this post on Instagram
The videos have gone viral, sparking outrage against the organisers. “My daughter went yesterday the water bottle was ₹250- and food too was damn expensive she spent ₹6K for the tickets shear waste of time effort n money with such mismanaged show,” an Instagram user wrote.
“All desi concerts end up like this only. There is a reason all top notch international concerts and festivals take place in Mumbai only. Crowd is well behaved there,” another user commented. “Best Part is still many people will choose to go next time after all these nonsense happened and they know it will repeat again in concert like this. But still many people choose to go. Wake up Guys for the safety,” a third user reacted.
Karan Aujla will next perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29.