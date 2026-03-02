Karan Aujla breaks down at Delhi concert after fan’s emotional gesture; here’s what happened

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla made waves with his recent concert stint in New Delhi. Aujla, who gave hits like Tauba Tauba, Admirin’ You, and others, drew around 75,000 fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, reportedly becoming India’s second-largest single-day stadium show, after Coldplay.
Among several videos from the concert floating on social media, one video, in particular, caught the internet’s eye.
In the viral video, Aujla can be seen teary-eyed after a fan brought him a painting of his parents. The video opens with the singer standing in the spotlight when a fan approaches him with a framed portrait in his hands. Upon receiving the portrait, the singer expresses gratitude to the fan, briefly interacts with him, autographs the frame, and shows it to the audience.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @panjabinature wrote, “Punjabi singer Karan Aujla got emotional during his Delhi concert after a fan gifted him a beautiful portrait of his late parents. The singer was seen holding back tears as he looked at the artwork in front of thousands of fans. He bowed in respect and signed the portrait, creating a heartfelt moment that touched everyone present.”
The video has drawn a deluge of reactions. “That fan should have allowed him to keep it! uske parents he yaar,” a user wrote. “Oh man, he should’ve made two.. he should’ve made a mini one to keep and gifted the bigger one to him,” another user commented.
“Your success feels personal Aujla,” a third user reacted.
Meanwhile, a violent scuffle broke out in the VIP section during Karan Aujla’s concert in Delhi. A video of the violence sparked outrage, with several users questioning the organisers. In another video, an attendee gave a glimpse into the concert, highlighting the mismanagement on the organisers’ part.
The singer will next perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29 as part of his P-POP Culture India Tour 2026.