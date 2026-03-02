Karan Aujla breaks down at Delhi concert after fan’s emotional gesture; here’s what happened

Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla made waves with his recent concert stint in New Delhi. Aujla, who gave hits like Tauba Tauba, Admirin’ You, and others, drew around 75,000 fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, reportedly becoming India’s second-largest single-day stadium show, after Coldplay.

Among several videos from the concert floating on social media, one video, in particular, caught the internet’s eye.

In the viral video, Aujla can be seen teary-eyed after a fan brought him a painting of his parents. The video opens with the singer standing in the spotlight when a fan approaches him with a framed portrait in his hands. Upon receiving the portrait, the singer expresses gratitude to the fan, briefly interacts with him, autographs the frame, and shows it to the audience.