Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Kapil Dev’s comments on ‘depression’ and ‘passion’ spark debate on mental health

Kapil Dev said during an event he does not understand ‘American words’ like pressure and depression.

Former cricketer Kapil Dev’s remarks on pressure faced by school students and new-generation cricketers have sparked controversy. While speaking at an event ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ organised by Byju’s, an educational technology company, Dev said the pressure of any sort ceases to exist when one enjoys their work.

Dev said, “I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on IPL players. Then I have only one thing to say: don’t play. If a player has passion, then there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American words, like ‘pressure’ and ‘depression’. I come from a farming background, we played because we enjoyed the game.”

The former skipper also said he wonders what pressure Class 10 or 12 students face when they go to school with air conditioning, have expensive fees paid by their parents, and do not get beaten by their teachers. He urged students to change ‘pressure into pleasure’. The audience at the event clapped enthusiastically at Dev’s remarks.

However, Dev’s comments have divided netizens. Those in his favour argued the World Cup-winning cricketer was giving practical advice, others contended he dismissed the valid mental health struggles of others.

Criticising Dev’s comments, Soumitra Pathare, a psychiatrist, tweeted, “I have the utmost respect for Kapil Dev. He defined my generation. But people should stick to things they know about. I don’t comment on cricket. Likewise he should stick to cricket. The most charitable thing I can say is Paaji is getting old.”

Another person wrote in the cricketer’s defence, “Many of you are upset that Kapil Dev made fun of “pressure” and “depression”. He didn’t. He mocked those who hide behind such words to cover their inaction or failure. He exhorts us to enjoy what we’re doing. Those age-shaming him are pitiable. Achieve a fraction of what he has”.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 05:42:44 pm
