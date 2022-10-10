Kapil Dev’s comments on ‘depression’ and ‘passion’ spark debate on mental health

Former cricketer Kapil Dev’s remarks on pressure faced by school students and new-generation cricketers have sparked controversy. While speaking at an event ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ organised by Byju’s, an educational technology company, Dev said the pressure of any sort ceases to exist when one enjoys their work.

Dev said, “I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on IPL players. Then I have only one thing to say: don’t play. If a player has passion, then there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American words, like ‘pressure’ and ‘depression’. I come from a farming background, we played because we enjoyed the game.”

ALSO READ | What should you NEVER say to someone suffering from a mental illness? Read these tweets

The former skipper also said he wonders what pressure Class 10 or 12 students face when they go to school with air conditioning, have expensive fees paid by their parents, and do not get beaten by their teachers. He urged students to change ‘pressure into pleasure’. The audience at the event clapped enthusiastically at Dev’s remarks.

However, Dev’s comments have divided netizens. Those in his favour argued the World Cup-winning cricketer was giving practical advice, others contended he dismissed the valid mental health struggles of others.

What did he nail exactly? All he does is trivialise people’s mental health and problems instead of empathising with them. He might have been fortunate enough to have been able to deal with pressure effectively, but that doesn’t mean that others don’t need help, rest or support. https://t.co/aviJkSQMyy — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) October 10, 2022

I have the utmost respect for Kapil Dev. He defined my generation.

But people should stick to things they know about. I don’t comment on cricket. Likewise he should stick to cricket.

The most charitable thing I can say is Paaji is getting old. https://t.co/0u9TRPs10a — Soumitra Pathare 🌻 সৌমিত্র சௌமித்ரா பாடாரே (@netshrink) October 9, 2022

Many of you are upset that Kapil Dev made fun of “pressure” and “depression”.

He didn’t.

He mocked those who hide behind such words to cover their inaction or failure. He exhorts us to enjoy what we’re doing.

Those age-shaming him are pitiable. Achieve a fraction of what he has. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) October 9, 2022

This #worldmentalhealthday take a pledge to give your mental wellness priority and never listen to Uncles like Kapil Dev on mental health. — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 10, 2022

Hope you don’t work for any of these people clapping for Kapil Dev’s “can’t understand American words like depression and pressure’ speech — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) October 10, 2022

Whatever he said is correct… There is no passion in current generation towards game.. They have treated this as profession, if you are doing something which is your passion, you will not feel any pressure or insecurity. — Avi (@libranavi) October 10, 2022

Here’s a clip of Kapil Dev making zero sense. Zilch. Nada. And those clapping are mostly Aakash Institute faculty members. Honestly, don’t expect any better, having been on the unfortunate ride. Its profs feed off your fear, laugh at your weaknesses.pic.twitter.com/frIxpy1ojr — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) October 9, 2022

It is not just Kapil Dev who is wrong here. Those who clapped and laughed along are also at fault here. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 9, 2022

Nothing wrong in what he said! Most practical advice to the current generation. — MEENAKSHI (@meen41294) October 10, 2022

Criticising Dev’s comments, Soumitra Pathare, a psychiatrist, tweeted, “I have the utmost respect for Kapil Dev. He defined my generation. But people should stick to things they know about. I don’t comment on cricket. Likewise he should stick to cricket. The most charitable thing I can say is Paaji is getting old.”

Another person wrote in the cricketer’s defence, “Many of you are upset that Kapil Dev made fun of “pressure” and “depression”. He didn’t. He mocked those who hide behind such words to cover their inaction or failure. He exhorts us to enjoy what we’re doing. Those age-shaming him are pitiable. Achieve a fraction of what he has”.