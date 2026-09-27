Flaunting wealth online backfires: Tamil Nadu influencer robbed of Rs 1 crore

A content creator from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is making waves after she lost cash, gold, and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore in a burglary.
Madhumitha, who has more than 4,50,000 followers, frequently posted videos showcasing her family’s affluent lifestyle, including gold jewellery and bundles of cash. Some posts also reportedly revealed details of the family’s outings and travel plans.
According to a report in Polimer News, the police are investigating whether her social media posts helped the thieves plan the crime. The report also stated that burglars broke into the family’s house near Nagercoil on Thursday evening while they were away.
They escaped with around 118-120 sovereigns of gold jewellery, diamond ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash. The stolen gold is estimated to weigh roughly 944-960 grams, as one sovereign equals about eight grams, the report added.
The police are examining Madhumitha’s social media activity to determine whether the burglars monitored her posts and used information about the family’s valuables or movements to target the house.
Some of her earlier videos showed her wearing jewellery, displaying cash and discussing the family’s regular gold purchases. In one widely circulated video, she was seen showering Rs 500 notes over her young child. An older reel in which she discussed how she safeguarded her valuables has also resurfaced following the burglary.
Reacting to the incident, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “Burglary is wrong, period. But is your sympathy with her?”
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A Kanyakumari-based influencer was flaunting her wealth online displaying gold jewellery, cash, shopping sprees and an extravagant lifestyle. Then came a burglary- 118 gold sovereigns and cash were stolen from her home.
Burglary is wrong, period. But is your sympathy with her? pic.twitter.com/i02wlffqca
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2026
Several social media users have reacted to the incident, with one saying, “They should be investigated and a tax notice should be sent to them. Irrespective of the loss they had.”
Another user commented, “Of course. She accumulated tax paid wealth through talent. Immaturity may have led to flaunting wealth. But then it’s her life. Who are we to judge!” A third user chimed in, “Robbery is wrong, absolutely… but looking at all that flaunting, I almost wish the robber had taken her too!”
Madhumitha and her family discovered the break-in when they returned home. Police said the intruders appeared to have entered by breaking the lock on a rear door before forcing open a cupboard containing the valuables, the Times of India reported.