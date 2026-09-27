Flaunting wealth online backfires: Tamil Nadu influencer robbed of Rs 1 crore

A content creator from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is making waves after she lost cash, gold, and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore in a burglary.

Madhumitha, who has more than 4,50,000 followers, frequently posted videos showcasing her family’s affluent lifestyle, including gold jewellery and bundles of cash. Some posts also reportedly revealed details of the family’s outings and travel plans.

According to a report in Polimer News, the police are investigating whether her social media posts helped the thieves plan the crime. The report also stated that burglars broke into the family’s house near Nagercoil on Thursday evening while they were away.