‘What a kind soul’: Kanpur woman’s emotional meeting with SP wins hearts online

A viral video of a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat arriving at the superintendent of police’s office on crutches to thank her for restoring her household’s water supply has won praise online.

Neetu Dwivedi, a resident of Sithra Bujurg village, reached Shraddha Pandey’s office around 1.15 pm with her daughter last Friday. According to Dainik Bhaskar Hindi, Dwivedi also gave Pandey a pen as a token of gratitude.

The elderly woman reached out to Pandey nearly two months after she had approached the authorities over a water supply problem in her village.

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An issue

Dwivedi told Dainik Bhaskar Hindi that although water was being supplied to the village, her home and some neighbouring houses did not receive it. She said travelling long distances to fetch water was particularly difficult for her.