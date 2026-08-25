‘What a kind soul’: Kanpur woman’s emotional meeting with SP wins hearts online

A viral video of a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat arriving at the superintendent of police’s office on crutches to thank her for restoring her household’s water supply has won praise online.
Neetu Dwivedi, a resident of Sithra Bujurg village, reached Shraddha Pandey’s office around 1.15 pm with her daughter last Friday. According to Dainik Bhaskar Hindi, Dwivedi also gave Pandey a pen as a token of gratitude.
The elderly woman reached out to Pandey nearly two months after she had approached the authorities over a water supply problem in her village.
Dwivedi told Dainik Bhaskar Hindi that although water was being supplied to the village, her home and some neighbouring houses did not receive it. She said travelling long distances to fetch water was particularly difficult for her.
According to the report, she approached the district magistrate’s office along with her daughter and repeatedly raised the issue with officials. She alleged that despite several visits, the problem remained unresolved. She also claimed that some water department employees misbehaved with her and even threatened her.
The trip to the district headquarters, around 25 km from her village, also meant spending hundreds of rupees on transportation each time.
A video of Dwivedi leaving an office on crutches caught the Internet’s attention.
After watching the video, SP Pandey took up the matter and directed personnel from the local police station to visit Dwivedi’s home and coordinate with the authorities concerned.
Following the intervention, the water supply to Dwivedi’s house was restored. Dwivedi later recorded a video thanking the police for their help. However, she decided to meet Pandey again in person and booked an auto to travel to the SP’s office, the report added.
On meeting Pandey, Dwivedi began crying. The SP, initially unsure why she had come, hugged her and reassured her that she could approach her directly if she faced any problem in the future.
Speaking about the unusual visit, Pandey said people generally come to the SP’s office angry or with complaints and disputes. “It was nice to see someone come here happy with the work and express gratitude,” the newspaper quoted Pandey as saying.
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The incident is winning hearts on social media, prompting a wave of reactions.
“A uniform can make a difference,” a user wrote. “Look at the way she holds the disabled lady It looks like she has a pure heart,” another user commented.
“What a kind soul,” a third user reacted.