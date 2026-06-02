’52-litre petrol in 45-litre tank’: Car owner’s claim puts Kanpur petrol pump under scanner

A petrol pump in Kanpur has come under the scanner after a car owner claimed he was billed for 52 litres of petrol despite driving a vehicle with a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres.

The controversy surfaced after vehicle owner Charan Singh’s video went viral. In the clip, Singh alleged that attendants at a petrol station in Harsh Nagar filled his newly purchased Volkswagen Virtus with more fuel than the tank could possibly accommodate.

According to Singh, the car’s fuel gauge was close to empty when he arrived at the pump. He claimed attendants first dispensed around 41 litres of petrol before briefly stopping. When he questioned the interruption, they allegedly told him that larger quantities are often filled in two stages. The refuelling then continued.