Expired chocolates dumped in Kanpur; people arrive with bags to collect them

The report said the factory owner discarded the confectionery after the batch had expired or could not be sold (Photo: @whattsviral.India/Instagram)

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur showing several people collecting discarded chocolates and toffees at a garbage dumping site is being widely shared.

The now-viral video shows dozens of people rushing to the spot after news spread that a large quantity of boxes full of confectionery had been dumped there.

Several people can be seen picking up chocolates and toffees from the ground with their bare hands, while others arrive with bags, sacks, and empty containers to collect larger quantities, Dainik Bhaskar Hindi reported.

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A probe

The report said the factory owner discarded the confectionery after the batch had expired or could not be sold.