Expired chocolates dumped in Kanpur; people arrive with bags to collect them

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur showing several people collecting discarded chocolates and toffees at a garbage dumping site is being widely shared.
The now-viral video shows dozens of people rushing to the spot after news spread that a large quantity of boxes full of confectionery had been dumped there.
Several people can be seen picking up chocolates and toffees from the ground with their bare hands, while others arrive with bags, sacks, and empty containers to collect larger quantities, Dainik Bhaskar Hindi reported.
The report said the factory owner discarded the confectionery after the batch had expired or could not be sold.
The Dainik Bhaskar Hindi also reported that Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), released a statement, promising a First Information Report (FIR) following a probe into the incident.
“A video of expired chocolates has come to our attention. The Panki police station in-charge has been ordered to investigate. Eating such expired food items can pose a health risk. An FIR will be filed following the investigation,” the newspaper quoted Abidi as saying.
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The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing criticism.
“They might even sell it, and law authorities are sleeping and enjoying taxpayers money,” a user wrote.
“The factory was honest and throwed the expired products rather then reselling them but these people dont really care about the expiration,” another user commented.
“Hunger has no expiry date. Bhookh ki koi expiry nahi hoti. Sad to see the illiteracy of our Nation,” a third user reacted.