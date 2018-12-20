Did Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika copy a dialogue from Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro?

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Manikarnika was released recently. Interestingly, vigilant netizens spotted an uncanny similarity between a scene from the trailer to that of actor Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro. Playing the role of the Queen of Jhansi Laxmibai in the movie, Ranaut exhibits some fierce skills where she can be seen handling the sword, riding the horse and more.

However, the climax scene where the 31-year-old actor says, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” (You and I both want Jhansi, however, you want to rule and I want to serve), seemed to be quite similar to the scene from Roshan’s movie. In response to Kabir Bedi’s question in Mohenjo Daro, “Kya antar hai tujh mein aur mujh mein?” Roshan’s character responds, “Antar hai Maham, tu Mohenjo Daro pe raaj karna chahta hai aur main seva.”

Manikarnika trailer https://t.co/4HV311xBnM The trailer ends with the exact same dialogue that Mohenjodaro trailer ended with. 😂 Looks like Kangana’s obsession for Hrithik hasnt ended yet. pic.twitter.com/rMB6FYINzl — Od (@odshek) December 18, 2018

Many noticed the similarity between the two dialogue and wondered whether Manikarnika had picked it up from Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2016 movie. Some also cracked the obvious jokes pointing to the sour relationship between the two actors.

Is Kangana Ranaut’s dialogue in Manikarnika copied from Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro? Great going Kangana, This is sure going to be a hit movie and congratulations on taking up this opportunity and directing the movie midway. Best of luck for your directional venture. — Mahesh Chander (@mclangoo) December 19, 2018

When you miss your ex so much that you pick-up words from his vocabulary. pic.twitter.com/e6gzmCE8HC — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 19, 2018

Irony is dat Kangana has to copy from Hrithik anyways. Be it his flop he it a hit — Bratati (@iBratati_) December 18, 2018

Pic 2 – Bajirao Mastani #ManikarnikaTrailer is a let down👎 pic.twitter.com/XJrOTPHA5B — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) December 18, 2018

A dialogue in #Manikarnika ‘s trailer is the exact same as what was in #Mohenjodaro (trailer & film)!

Never a nice feeling ☹️🙏

“Farq yeh hai ki tujhe raj karna hai aur mujhe seva!”

Hope it’s a coincidence & so it’s never too late to correct it! Please. — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) December 18, 2018