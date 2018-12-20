Toggle Menu
Did Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika copy a dialogue from Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro?

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Manikarnika was released recently. However, some people pointed out the stark similarity between a dialogue from Ranaut's movie to that of Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro.

Many noticed the similarity between the two dialogue and wondered whether Manikarnika had picked it up from Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2016 movie. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Manikarnika was released recently. Interestingly, vigilant netizens spotted an uncanny similarity between a scene from the trailer to that of actor Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro. Playing the role of the Queen of Jhansi Laxmibai in the movie, Ranaut exhibits some fierce skills where she can be seen handling the sword, riding the horse and more.

However, the climax scene where the 31-year-old actor says, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” (You and I both want Jhansi, however, you want to rule and I want to serve), seemed to be quite similar to the scene from Roshan’s movie. In response to Kabir Bedi’s question in Mohenjo Daro, “Kya antar hai tujh mein aur mujh mein?” Roshan’s character responds, “Antar hai Maham, tu Mohenjo Daro pe raaj karna chahta hai aur main seva.”

Many noticed the similarity between the two dialogue and wondered whether Manikarnika had picked it up from Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2016 movie. Some also cracked the obvious jokes pointing to the sour relationship between the two actors.

