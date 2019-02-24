Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut riding mechanical horse in Manikarnika triggers mixed reactions online

It did not take long for the trolling to begin once the video went viral. While some stated that the scene was inspired by Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor's character from the movie Welcome), others mocked her calling her "Funnykarnika" and a "real actress".

The viral clip shows the Kangana Ranaut enacting a battle scene while being seated on a white mechanical horse. (Source: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut, whose film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has crossed the Rs 100 crore bracket, was recently trolled after a video of her riding a mechanical horse while shooting for the movie caused quite a stir on social media. The behind-the-scenes clip, which was shared by Twitter account Sailing Cloud, shows the actor enacting a battle scene while being seated on a white mechanical horse.

However, many came to Ranaut’s defence including her sister Rangoli Chandel. “How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂… only for the close ups ….dumb people get excited to see technology… Dumbos!!” tweeted Chandel.

