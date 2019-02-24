Kangana Ranaut riding mechanical horse in Manikarnika triggers mixed reactions online

Kangana Ranaut, whose film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has crossed the Rs 100 crore bracket, was recently trolled after a video of her riding a mechanical horse while shooting for the movie caused quite a stir on social media. The behind-the-scenes clip, which was shared by Twitter account Sailing Cloud, shows the actor enacting a battle scene while being seated on a white mechanical horse.

It did not take long for the trolling to begin once the video went viral. While some stated that the scene was inspired by Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor’s character from the movie Welcome), others mocked her calling her “Funnykarnika” and a “real actress”.

However, many came to Ranaut’s defence including her sister Rangoli Chandel. “How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂… only for the close ups ….dumb people get excited to see technology… Dumbos!!” tweeted Chandel.

How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂… only for the close ups ….dumb people get excited to see technology… Dumbos !!! 😆 https://t.co/ECDDGvZZlr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

What did I just see 😂 https://t.co/odvlF7HbMB — Kshamita (@girlsgotnoname) February 22, 2019

😂😂😂😂 riding on a horse which doesn’t have legs. https://t.co/JmGvoTdxnD — vystnavi (@Vystnavi369) February 22, 2019

Hahahhahahhahahhahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 can’t stop laughing https://t.co/WWDDvm11Ah — aman goel (@Merci_Arsene) February 22, 2019

Seems director took welcome movie very seriously .. https://t.co/XLXODCjtPL — Ankit Sadariya (@Er_ASP) February 22, 2019

Inspiration for Majnubhai painting in Welcome 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6vKWIcG7N — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) February 21, 2019

Even in brave heart movie, they used mechanical horses. Nothing is there to laugh. — 🦟கொசுத்தொல்லை🦟 (@shiva_zen) February 21, 2019

@peta will be happy to see it though no animals were harmed as far as they are concerned.. 🌻🔥 — Chinmay Shrotri (@chinmayshrotri) February 21, 2019