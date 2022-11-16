‘Only way New Zealand can win’: Kane Williamson catches trophy that was about to fall. Watch

After facing disappointment in the recently concluded T20 World Cup where India and New Zealand lost their respective semi-final matches against England and Pakistan, the two sides are set to take on each other in three T20s and three ODIs, starting November 18.

After facing a 10-wicket loss against the eventual champions England, India have announced a new-look squad for the New Zealand series with Hardik Pandya named the stand-in skipper in place of Rohit Sharma.

The official Twitter account of the New Zealand cricket team shared an interesting video from a photoshoot of the captains of the two teams before the series. Standing behind the trophy were New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Pandya when a sudden gust of wind blew and the trophy was about to fall to the ground before Williamson showed excellent reflexes to catch it in the nick of time. “I’ll have that!” they captioned the video along with raising hands and trophy emojis.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the clip has received more than 2.44 lakh views. Netizens saw the funny side of the video and said it was the “only way New Zealand could win a world cup”.

New Zealand have fallen short of winning an ICC World Cup on many occasions, losing in the final or the semi-final. They lost to Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup final and suffered heartbreak four years later again as they lost to England in the final even though the scores were tied after a super over. England were awarded the trophy for their superior boundary count. In the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE and Oman, the Kiwis lost to Australia in the final.

A social media user jokingly commented on the video, “Only way new Zealand can win a world cup.” To which another replied, “Do not underestimate the Blackcaps! They have done better than India since 2019 at the WC!”