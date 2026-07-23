Meet Kandula Jessie, Class 10 student chosen for all-girls lunar satellite mission

Kandula Jessie, a Class 10 student from a government school in Andhra Pradesh, has caught attention online after securing a place among the 20 Indian students selected for Mission ShakhtiSAT, the world’s first international all-girls lunar CubeSat mission, emerging from nearly 12,000 registrations submitted by girls from 108 countries.
Jessie, a student at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Dowleswaram, East Godavari, is the only participant from her state chosen for the programme, the Times of India reported.
Beginning August 23, Jessie will undergo training in New Delhi, where she will work alongside scientists on satellite design, payload development, and mission operations for a student-built lunar CubeSat, a small satellite designed to operate around the Moon.
Her journey began after her physical science teacher and Atal Tinkering Lab coordinator, Manimala, recognised her interest in science and encouraged her to apply. Inspired by the opportunity, Jessie also motivated eight other students from her school to register for the programme.
Balancing her Class 10 studies and board exam preparation, Jessie attended online sessions every day as part of the Mission ShakthiSAT curriculum. The programme includes hundreds of sessions and modules on subjects such as satellite systems, space technology, thermodynamics, and propulsion, the report stated.
Mission ShakthiSAT is a global initiative led by Dr Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, to encourage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through hands-on experience in space science, satellite technology, and international collaboration, according to its official website.
Space Kidz India works to make space science accessible to young minds.
The selection process involved completing online coursework, appearing for a one-hour interview with scientists and programme coordinators, and submitting a one-minute video explaining the Mission ShakthiSAT initiative and the importance of STEM education.