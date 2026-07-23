Meet Kandula Jessie, Class 10 student chosen for all-girls lunar satellite mission

Kandula Jessie, a Class 10 student from a government school in Andhra Pradesh, has caught attention online after securing a place among the 20 Indian students selected for Mission ShakhtiSAT, the world’s first international all-girls lunar CubeSat mission, emerging from nearly 12,000 registrations submitted by girls from 108 countries.

Jessie, a student at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Dowleswaram, East Godavari, is the only participant from her state chosen for the programme, the Times of India reported.

How Kandula Jessie motivated 8 other students

Beginning August 23, Jessie will undergo training in New Delhi, where she will work alongside scientists on satellite design, payload development, and mission operations for a student-built lunar CubeSat, a small satellite designed to operate around the Moon.