Kamal Nath’s Holi photo gets turned into meme for being ‘staged’

Like many other leaders, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath shared three photos of himself on the occasion of Holi. The chief minister was wearing a crisp white kurta, that was largely clean, despite a number of colours being smeared on his face. The symmetrical lines of colour on his face was mocked on Twitter, with many saying it was the funniest picture they had seen on Holi.

Here’s the politician’s tweet that created a buzz online.

It spawned a number of jokes and even became the subject of memes. While some compared it to putting make-up after seeing multiple YouTube videos, others claimed it looked like someone had been trying various shades of lipstick at a cosmetic store. Many also started drawing parallels of the picture with other rainbow coloured items, ranging from colourful candies to the signal of a bad television connection.

Here are some of the memes:

Jab apki crush aapko Happy holi Bhaiyya bolkar rang laga de https://t.co/M4HrPKuDLo — Anshu # (@TharakiPUN) March 22, 2019

When no one loves you and you kiss yourself. https://t.co/KGmEcDO9yq — Chowkidar Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) March 22, 2019

One more snap then it would have become another shining example of MCQ answers meme https://t.co/gBtIYNTEiT — Sucheta (@X_tremeThinker) March 21, 2019

MS Paint Icon of latest Windows version. pic.twitter.com/sFvEZ9npYL — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) March 21, 2019

Bura na mano holi hai. pic.twitter.com/lfp30NCfgM — Azy (@AzyConTroll) March 21, 2019

Lagta hai sir aapka signal chala gaya :( pic.twitter.com/21fiQH1Ty6 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 21, 2019

Condition of a tester in a cosmetic shop @RoflGandhi_ https://t.co/QmO0I6uQaJ — Santosh Pant (@SantoshPant99) March 21, 2019

chacha factory wale aaye the kya gulaal test karne https://t.co/0HEWGjMQAv — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) March 21, 2019

Is it only me or anyone else also noticed that he looks like Thakur of Sholay 🤔🤔https://t.co/IKX3SZNqru — Random Chaukidar (@randomadmi) March 21, 2019

Me after I try YouTube tutorials on how to put on makeup. pic.twitter.com/IJ9udY8MrV — Nirwa Sharma (@nirwamehta) March 21, 2019

ye modi ji sabko holi khilwa kar hi manenge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PVhfcIXQ1F — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) March 21, 2019

Who did this now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HTxfFCePp3 — Chowkidar Chota Don (@choga_don) March 21, 2019

Celebrated on March 20 and 21 this year, Holi is celebrated over two days – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). It is also a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. Holi marks the onset of spring and is also a celebration of a good harvest.