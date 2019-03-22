Toggle Menu
Kamal Nath’s Holi photo gets turned into meme for being ‘staged’

Some users gave meme-treatment to his photos. While some compared it to doing make-up seeing multiple YouTube tutorials, others thought that's what happens when you try various shades of lipstick at a cosmetic store.

Kamal Nath’s Holi photos are desi users latest fodder for memes.

Like many other leaders, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath shared three photos of himself on the occasion of Holi. The chief minister was wearing a crisp white kurta, that was largely clean, despite a number of colours being smeared on his face. The symmetrical lines of colour on his face was mocked on Twitter, with many saying it was the funniest picture they had seen on Holi.

Here’s the politician’s tweet that created a buzz online.

It spawned a number of jokes and even became the subject of memes. While some compared it to putting make-up after seeing multiple YouTube videos, others claimed it looked like someone had been trying various shades of lipstick at a cosmetic store. Many also started drawing parallels of the picture with other rainbow coloured items, ranging from colourful candies to the signal of a bad television connection.

Here are some of the memes:

Celebrated on March 20 and 21 this year, Holi is celebrated over two days – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). It is also a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. Holi marks the onset of spring and is also a celebration of a good harvest.

