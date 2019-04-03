Toggle Menu
Trailer of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Kalank’ inspires hilarious memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/kalank-trailer-alia-bhatt-varun-dhawan-dialogues-memes-5656913/

Trailer of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Kalank’ inspires hilarious memes

Within a few minutes of being released, #KalankTrailer dominated Twitter thanks to the memes. While the train scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reminded people of DDLJ's iconic scene, it also became fodder for memes.

kalank, kalank trailer, alia bhatt, varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, sanjay dutt, aditya roy kapur, sonakshi sinha, kalank memes, bollywood memes, viral news, indian express, funny news
The scene from Kalank trailer has become a hit meme.

After creating a huge buzz with a teaser and songs, the makers of Kalank finally released the film’s trailer on Wednesday. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt is set in 1945, pre-Independence India and is a tale of eternal love.

In an extension of the same tone established in the teaser, the trailer gives an insight into the world of star-crossed lovers, giving viewers a hint of the complex relationships in the film. With elaborate sets and gorgeous costumes, the film certainly seems to be inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period dramas, but it is unclear how this translates on screen.

Watch the trailer here:

With peppy songs and dance numbers, the film already has garnered a lot of attention with its meme-worthy dialogues in the teaser. And the elaborate two-minute video seems to have given meme makers plenty of content to work with.

Within a few minutes of being released, #KalankTrailer dominated Twitter thanks to the memes. While the train scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reminded people of DDLJ’s iconic scene, it also became fodder for memes. Others used Bhatt’s line, ‘Mera pass khone ko kuch hai nahi’ to show how it was completely relatable. Sample these:

Directed by Abhishek Varman, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kalank releases on April 17 this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Delhi policewomen dance to Sapna Choudhary song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'
2 UP Police praise lady constable for going beyond duty to help elderly woman
3 Tawang Police uses Thanos meme to raise awareness about voting