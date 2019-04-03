Trailer of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Kalank’ inspires hilarious memes

After creating a huge buzz with a teaser and songs, the makers of Kalank finally released the film’s trailer on Wednesday. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt is set in 1945, pre-Independence India and is a tale of eternal love.

In an extension of the same tone established in the teaser, the trailer gives an insight into the world of star-crossed lovers, giving viewers a hint of the complex relationships in the film. With elaborate sets and gorgeous costumes, the film certainly seems to be inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period dramas, but it is unclear how this translates on screen.

Watch the trailer here:

With peppy songs and dance numbers, the film already has garnered a lot of attention with its meme-worthy dialogues in the teaser. And the elaborate two-minute video seems to have given meme makers plenty of content to work with.

Within a few minutes of being released, #KalankTrailer dominated Twitter thanks to the memes. While the train scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reminded people of DDLJ’s iconic scene, it also became fodder for memes. Others used Bhatt’s line, ‘Mera pass khone ko kuch hai nahi’ to show how it was completely relatable. Sample these:

#KalankTrailer RBI : Don’t share your banking password with anyone Me : pic.twitter.com/haAodJGJgM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2019

Virat Kohli after 8 matches in the IPL every year. pic.twitter.com/qXzIq6GH7K — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 3, 2019

Roadways Bus warning: Advertising Kripaya apna kimti samaan gaadi ki dikki me na rakhe. Me: pic.twitter.com/irQamKHd1f — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) April 3, 2019

*DDLJ in a parallel universe*

Bauji mujhe mere Raj k pas jaane dijiye#KalankTrailer pic.twitter.com/mhWSeNpi5i — अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) April 3, 2019

Me going to give practical viva exam when I know I will fail the theory. #KalankTrailer pic.twitter.com/hZQ2JoKpKQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 3, 2019

Parents : beta science le lo bohot scope he , engineering kr lena

Me : pic.twitter.com/hgbrUk2D5d — RiTwik jaiswal (@retweetjaiswal) April 3, 2019

Directed by Abhishek Varman, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kalank releases on April 17 this year.