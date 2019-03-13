The many memes inspired by the teaser of Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

After much anticipation, the teaser for Karan Johar’s production Kalank was released Tuesday. The star cast, consisting of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur got Bollywood buffs excited given some of them are starring in a film together for the first time. The film’s makers described it as a period drama set in 1945, and is a tale of eternal love.

Although the teaser doesn’t give much of the plot away, the opulent sets, resplendent costumes coupled with stunning dance sequences, and power-packed action sequences had fans hooked.

Even though the teaser had very few dialogues – one each by Dhawan and Bhatt – makers of memes were quick to use them. While some tweaked Dhawan’s line “Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai (Some relationships are like debts, you don’t maintain them, you repay them.)” others turned to Bhatt’s line: “Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein, kissi aur ki barbaadi meri jeet lagti hai (There’s nobody more damaged than a person who considers another’s failure as his or her’s achievement)”

Fans of Tik Tok “celebrities” pic.twitter.com/6dK8f3g5ku — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 12, 2019

Younger sibling when mom beats elder sibling. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/AX9ELHLs5z — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 12, 2019

* Relationship between Middle class man and bank loans * pic.twitter.com/2BKkXHBi5d — Hunटरर ♂ 🇮🇳 (@nickhunterr) March 12, 2019

When i have lots of work to do and i end up wasting my time on twitter. Me to myself:#KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/dABmN0omcp — CHEEKU🙃 (@Okay_Bye___) March 12, 2019

Wen the only two visits you make to the gym in a month are because you have paid the yearly fees in advance #kalanktrailer pic.twitter.com/heoI18HI8W — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 12, 2019

When your friend marries your crush…& after 1 year he says “yaar isse shaadi karke meri toh zindagi barbaad hogayi” pic.twitter.com/luo2Hwc2Yr — Arjun (@iamZoomie) March 12, 2019

When you get low marks in boards exams

your parents: pic.twitter.com/1rtsaTMlNT — Vraj Soni (@inos_jarv) March 12, 2019

#kalankTeaser

When ur non-smoker friend starts smoking bcz u continuously forced him by saying “ek baar pine se kch nhi hota” pic.twitter.com/RjO7MZ7dAP — Abhishek sharma (@ooobhaishab) March 12, 2019

#KalankTeaser

When you are from general category and also bad at studies. pic.twitter.com/6kZcbKlNBF — SautelaPati (@Shuvam41616226) March 12, 2019

The film directed by Abhishek Varman is set to release on April 17, 2019.