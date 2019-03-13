Toggle Menu
The many memes inspired by the teaser of Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Although the teaser doesn't give much of the plot away, the opulent sets and resplendent costumes coupled with stunning dance sequences and power-packed action shots, kept fans hooked.

Even though there weren’t many dialogues, the two lines garnered a lot of attention online.

After much anticipation, the teaser for Karan Johar’s production Kalank was released Tuesday. The star cast, consisting of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur got Bollywood buffs excited given some of them are starring in a film together for the first time. The film’s makers described it as a period drama set in 1945, and is a tale of eternal love.

Although the teaser doesn’t give much of the plot away, the opulent sets, resplendent costumes coupled with stunning dance sequences, and power-packed action sequences had fans hooked.

Watch the teaser here:

Even though the teaser had very few dialogues – one each by Dhawan and Bhatt – makers of memes were quick to use them. While some tweaked Dhawan’s line “Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai (Some relationships are like debts, you don’t maintain them, you repay them.)” others turned to Bhatt’s line: “Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein, kissi aur ki barbaadi meri jeet lagti hai (There’s nobody more damaged than a person who considers another’s failure as his or her’s achievement)”

Sample these:

The film directed by Abhishek Varman is set to release on April 17, 2019.

