Disappointed Twitterati troll makers of Kalank with memes based on the film

Even though #KalankReview dominated the trends, it was not for the reasons makers of a period film would like.

Many Twitter users trolled the makers using scenes from Kalank itself.

After creating a huge buzz for the past few months, the film Kalank that has been produced by Karan Johar, finally hit screens on Wednesday. However, many were disappointed by the love story starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt that is set in 1945, pre-Independence India. Early reviews of the film on Twitter resulted in #KalankReview dominating trends, it wasn’t for the reasons the makers of the period drama would have liked.

Many said that the plot and story were too predictable. Though the songs are peppy, dialogues are meme-worthy and the film features elaborate sets and gorgeous costumes, many were of the opinion that the film wasn’t worth watching.

Soon, many on Twitter began trolling the film’s actors and producer using memes based on the film itself.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, film trade analysts have predicted that Kalank has all the elements to rule the box office.

