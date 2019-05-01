Toggle Menu
Kal Penn says it’s his ‘goal’ to join Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans can’t wait

As the demand to include Kal Penn in the popular Hindi comedy show grew louder, makers of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said they are ready to welcome the star with "open arms".

Kal Penn’s on point impression of a Gujarati man has desi Twitterati hooked online.

Indian-American actor Kal Penn is known for his hilarious and witty tweets online, often taking a jibe at President Donald Trump and his staff at the White House. But the popular Hollywood actor has his Indian fans excited after he posted a funny sketch of him playing a stereotypical Gujarati man.

The actor, who received critical acclaim for his role of Nikhil “Gogol” Ganguli in Mira Nair’s The Namesake, took to Twitter recently to share a small clip of him playing a flamboyant Gujarati man, flaunting eccentric fashion.

“Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt,” the actor who plays Seth Wright in the political drama Designated Survivor wrote on online sharing the video where he speaks fluent Gujarati.

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While many commented on his sartorial choice, for others it was a moment when Penn fully embraced his Gujarati self of Kalpen Suresh Modi. Others suggested how he should be part of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What really got everyone intrigued was when Penn said he wished to be part of popular Hindi comedy show.

Here’s how others reacted to the video and about his “legit goal”. Now the hit show’s fans are rooting for the Hollywood star to join the TV show.

And as the demand grew louder, the show is ready to welcome the star with “open arms”.

