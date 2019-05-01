Kal Penn says it’s his ‘goal’ to join Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans can’t wait

Indian-American actor Kal Penn is known for his hilarious and witty tweets online, often taking a jibe at President Donald Trump and his staff at the White House. But the popular Hollywood actor has his Indian fans excited after he posted a funny sketch of him playing a stereotypical Gujarati man.

The actor, who received critical acclaim for his role of Nikhil “Gogol” Ganguli in Mira Nair’s The Namesake, took to Twitter recently to share a small clip of him playing a flamboyant Gujarati man, flaunting eccentric fashion.

“Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt,” the actor who plays Seth Wright in the political drama Designated Survivor wrote on online sharing the video where he speaks fluent Gujarati.

Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. pic.twitter.com/3KxT9joqUq — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2019

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While many commented on his sartorial choice, for others it was a moment when Penn fully embraced his Gujarati self of Kalpen Suresh Modi. Others suggested how he should be part of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What really got everyone intrigued was when Penn said he wished to be part of popular Hindi comedy show.

You joke but this has legit been a goal. 😂

Cc: @TMKOC_NTF https://t.co/dKwQblLryG — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 30, 2019

Here’s how others reacted to the video and about his “legit goal”. Now the hit show’s fans are rooting for the Hollywood star to join the TV show.

😂😂😂😂 This will be bigger than Game of Thrones! https://t.co/nI02Hki5l7 — Anish Shah (@ImAnishShah) April 30, 2019

@AsitKumarrModi @TMKOC_NTF @dilipjoshie you need to make this happen please. Kalpen Modi is the funniest Indian in Hollywood, hands down. Please pretty please. @kalpenn https://t.co/NZysrVxI5g — Ronak Gandhi (@ronakpg) April 30, 2019

OH MY GOD!!! Just go on the sets and they’ll start an impromptu track!😂😂 https://t.co/5Kl7H1Pld8 — AllHailAmerica’sAss🔥 (@Khushali_25) April 30, 2019

Ha Ha 😂😂 . Jethalal’s distant cousin from the US of A… @kalpenn https://t.co/OE0P4FGRwi — Rohan (@irohann01) April 30, 2019

When you expected Kal Penn, but get Kalpen Bhai instead 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oiBJkiy8cc — Student Dr. Lal (@thisisnotharsh) April 29, 2019

And as the demand grew louder, the show is ready to welcome the star with “open arms”.