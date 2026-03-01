‘Can I get a Shambhu?’: Kailash Kher humourously imitates SZA’s viral Maha Shivratri moment

American singer Solana Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, broke the internet last month with her appearance at Sadhuru’s Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore during the Maha Shivratri celebrations.
“Can I get a Shiv Shambu?” the singer addressed the gathering. Later, Indian singer Kailash Kher shared a video of his concert in Agra, where he humorously imitated her.
Opening his performance, he asked the audience, “Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” before breaking into laughter as the crowd responded with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”
He went on to say, “Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language).”
“Kehrahe hai, ‘Can I get a Shambhu?’ jaese koi samaan ho. Deka rahe ho kitna bada asar horaha hai desh, duniya mein? Toh ek saath bolenge Agra waalon ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Yahi humara original and desi style hai (They are saying, ‘Can I get a Shambhu?’ As if it’s a commodity. Are you seeing the impact in India and outside the country? So we will say together ‘har har Mahadev’. This is our original and Indian style),” he added.
He captioned the clip, “Can I get a Shambhu?… Nah, Har Har Mahadev, it is (trident emblem emoji). #kailashkher #fun #trend #agra #live.”
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Bro that was her way of depicting love for shiv shambhu nd itz ok,” a user wrote. “First in my bloodline to see kailash kher beefin with sza,” another user commented.
“The best thing that came to my feed in 2026,” a third user reacted.
During the celebration in Coimbatore, SZA appeared on stage in a yellow saree, greeted the audience, and expressed gratitude to Sadhguru for inviting her. She also introduced her mother, Audrey Rowe, before leading a chant that soon went viral.
“Namaskaram. Happy Maha Shivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” she said, urging the crowd to join in the festivities.