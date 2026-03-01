‘Can I get a Shambhu?’: Kailash Kher humourously imitates SZA’s viral Maha Shivratri moment

Opening his performance, Kailash Kher asked the audience, “Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” (Image source: @kailashkher/Instagram)

American singer Solana Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, broke the internet last month with her appearance at Sadhuru’s Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore during the Maha Shivratri celebrations.

“Can I get a Shiv Shambu?” the singer addressed the gathering. Later, Indian singer Kailash Kher shared a video of his concert in Agra, where he humorously imitated her.

Opening his performance, he asked the audience, “Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” before breaking into laughter as the crowd responded with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

He went on to say, “Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language).”