Amul’s poignant tribute to Kader Khan for his array of roles is making fans emotional

Veteran Bollywood star Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday in Canada, leaving a huge void in Hindi film industry. The 81-year-old Khan had acted in over 300 films and has been credited as a screenwriter for more than 250 movies with numerous credits as a dialogue writer as well, giving Hindi films iconic punch-lines that went onto stay in hearts of the audience for eternity. Now, paying tribute to the legendary actor-screenwriter, Amul paid homage to Khan in their latest topical.

Advertising

Featuring his diversified roles, be it the convincing villain in Coolie (1983) or a generous Fakeer baba in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), the dairy brand sketched the monochromatic tribute portraying his range. His terrific performance on screen was as powerful as those played behind. With an emotional tagline, “Sab Kader karte thhe unki…(Everyone valued him)”, the cartoon beautifully captures his valuable contribution to Hindi cinema and love for him.

He career spanning over 40 years in Hindi cinema saw him writing some of the best lines for Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, and create some of their most memorable characters.

By far, the most talented Khan Hindi cinema has ever produced. — Anshuman Goswami (@AGoswami_1) January 3, 2019

‘Kadar’ Ji ko..

‘Adar’ ke Sath..

‘Sadar’… 🙏🙏 — Dr Dinesh Choudhari (@DrDineshChoudh4) January 3, 2019

The actor had been hospitalised in Toronto after he complained of breathlessness. Kader Khan was laid to rest in a Canadian cemetery on Wednesday after a funeral ceremony was held in Mississauga.