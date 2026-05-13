‘Kaddu has been found’: Beloved IGI Airport stray dog missing for months rescued in Dwarka

Kaddu, the stray dog adored by travellers and staff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, has finally been found safe in the Dwarka area after weeks of uncertainty and online appeals. The update was shared by social media user Tanya, who posted a video of Kaddu with the caption, “Kaddu has been found. After months of relentless searching, she’s finally safe.” Kaddu was one of the two community dogs reported missing from the airport, and the video quickly drew emotional reactions from animal lovers who had been following the search closely.

Watch the video:

Kaddu has been found. ♥️ After months of relentless searching, she’s finally safe. But we will never forget how @DelhiAirportGMR and @DelhiAirport mercilessly relocated a harmless community dog. Still, kindness won in the end. God is always on the side of kindness. Thus… pic.twitter.com/mKFWhw4tgs — Tanya (@SnooopSnoopy) May 12, 2026

As per the timestamp visible in the clip, Kaddu was located on May 12 around 10.42 pm. Animal welfare group Save Delhi NCR Dogs also shared a reunion video on Instagram, showing a woman breaking down in tears after finally spotting the dog. “We have the best news ever to share: Kaddu, our beloved airport dog, has been found! After days of searching, tireless trekking, and holding onto hope, Kaddu is safe and sound,” the group wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #SaveDelhiNcrDogs (@savedelhincrdogs)

Known to frequent flyers and airport workers as a gentle, toothless, and friendly dog, Kaddu became the face of a wider debate earlier this year after several social media users questioned the sudden disappearance of stray dogs from the airport premises.

The issue gained traction after animal rights activist Priyanshi raised concerns online about two airport dogs — Kaddu and another dog named Dholu. Her posts sparked a larger discussion about how community animals at airports are handled and whether authorities had been transparent about what happened to them, according to India Today.

ANOTHER EVIDENCE OF HOW DOCILE, KADDHU WAS WITH THE HUMANS!! There are multiple evidence and witnesses coming up to disprove the repeated false claims from @DelhiAirport @DelhiAirportGMR ! Dog lovers always notice the behavior of dogs, especially the ones they meet regularly… pic.twitter.com/9eA5wkbO26 — Dev (@HoomanDecoder) April 7, 2026

In response to the backlash, Delhi Airport clarified that several community dogs live near the terminals and are regularly looked after and fed under veterinary supervision. Airport authorities also addressed claims involving a brown dog that had allegedly bitten two people, saying the animal was later calmed and safely returned to its familiar surroundings. Speaking about Kaddu, officials said they learnt through social media that the dog had been missing since March 26 and expressed hope for his safe return.

We would like to share an important update and clarification regarding the dogs around Delhi Airport. (1/6) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

Many travellers defended the dogs, saying they had interacted with the animals often and never found them aggressive. Several X users recalled feeding Kaddu and regularly spotting him around the terminals over the years.

Now that Kaddu has been found safe, social media has shifted from concern to celebration, with many users calling it the “best news on the timeline today”.

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One user commented, “Now kaddu shouldn’t be dropped back at airport under any circumstance as one lady rescuers was heard saying in her insta reel (not this lady) the other one &either these rescuers shld give Kaddu their own home Or let some genuine person adopt- BUT NOT LEAVE kaddu on street again.” To this, another reply confirmed, “she’s been adopted.”

“This is wonderful news! You people are heroes. You never gave up. I’m so happy Kaddu is safe now…and I’m so proud of you,” another comment read.

A third user wrote, “So very glad. Kaddu wouldn’t know how much we all had loved that kid. Strangers came together for a good cause- fighting for Kaddu. Humanity is still alive. Thanks God. So very glad again. So many posts and shares on X. Feeling good.”