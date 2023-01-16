Kachori served on paper plates with chemistry questions on them: ‘In Kota, you have to study while you eat’

The city of Kota in Rajasthan is famous as a coaching hub for students aiming to crack the IIT-JEE exams. The city is filled with coaching institutes that guarantee students a place in IITs. A Twitter user recently shared a photo of having kachoris at Kota junction railway station and what intrigued her was that the paper plates on which the snack was served to her had chemistry questions printed on them.

Twitter user Anushka shared a photo of kachoris that she bought from a vendor at the Kota junction. “Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai (In Kota, one has to even eat kachori while studying),” she joked. Posted on January 12, the tweet has received more than 3,700 likes so far and hasresonated with netizens.

Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai. pic.twitter.com/hIs1PAGO3g — Anushka (@Kulfei) January 12, 2023

“The only good thing about Kota was Kachori,” commented a user. “Kota me kachori wale bhaiya ko bhi differentiation integration ata hai,” joked another. “Bhaiya ek plate organic kachori dena,” said a third sarcastically. “Food for thought,” shared another. “Yeah… It’s mine favorite too whe I was in kota for JEE preparation,” posted yet another netizen.

Recently, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman won people’s hearts, during an interaction with students in Kota, as she said she would have given a “tight hug” to a girl student, who told her about lacking confidence and going through various “ups and downs”. Further, boosting the girl’s confidence, the minister urged her to motivate herself and appreciated her for recognising what has been draining her down. During her one-day visit to Kota, Sitharaman took part in a credit outreach program and the clip was from ‘Yuva Shakti Samvad’.