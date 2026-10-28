Kachori in hand, Rs 20 lakh gone: Jaipur businessman chases thieves in viral video

A brief snack stop turned costly for a Jaipur businessman after thieves stole his bag with Rs 20 lakh and fled while he was eating a snack.
According to reports, the incident took place near the Nahargarh Police Station Monday at around 4 pm, when the businessman, identified as Champalal, stopped to eat a kachori.
Watch the video
जयपुर में 20 रुपये की कचौड़ी पड़ी भारी !! CCTV फुटेज वायरल
जयपुर में एक व्यापारी को 20 रुपये की कचौड़ी का नाश्ता करना बहुत महंगा साबित हुआ। भूख मिटाने के लिए जैसी ही कचौड़ी खाने का ब्रेक लिया, स्कूटर पर आए दो चारों ने 20 लाख रुपये से भरा उनका बैग उड़ा लिया। #Jaipur #viral https://t.co/b7V4XX9yQG
— Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) October 27, 2026
CCTV footage shows two thieves on a scooter taking away the bag kept in front of the businessman’s two-wheeler as he ate the kachori. When he realised what had happened, he chased the thieves with the kachori still in his hand, shouting as he pursued them.
A man also joined the businessman in chasing the thieves after hearing his shouts.
The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the two men wearing helmets. They have registered a case at the Nahargarh Police Station based on Champalal’s complaint.
Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the viral video with hilarious comments.
“Brother hasn’t thrown the kachori still, it is known that the kachori was very tasty,” one user commented.
“Look at the mind and courage of a man, he has 20 lakh in a bag in the open and he is eating a kachori,: another user wrote.