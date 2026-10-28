Kachori in hand, Rs 20 lakh gone: Jaipur businessman chases thieves in viral video

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral as the police investigate the theft and look for the two helmet-wearing suspects.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readOct 28, 2026 02:38 PM IST
businessTwenty lakh gone in minutes; Jaipur businessman’s quick kachori break turns into a nightmare as thieves target his parked vehicle. (photo credit: X/ Chhotukingoffi1)
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A brief snack stop turned costly for a Jaipur businessman after thieves stole his bag with Rs 20 lakh and fled while he was eating a snack.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Nahargarh Police Station Monday at around 4 pm, when the businessman, identified as Champalal, stopped to eat a kachori.

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Watch the video

CCTV footage shows two thieves on a scooter taking away the bag kept in front of the businessman’s two-wheeler as he ate the kachori. When he realised what had happened, he chased the thieves with the kachori still in his hand, shouting as he pursued them.

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A man also joined the businessman in chasing the thieves after hearing his shouts.

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The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the two men wearing helmets. They have registered a case at the Nahargarh Police Station based on Champalal’s complaint.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the viral video with hilarious comments.

“Brother hasn’t thrown the kachori still, it is known that the kachori was very tasty,” one user commented.

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“Look at the mind and courage of a man, he has 20 lakh in a bag in the open and he is eating a kachori,: another user wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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