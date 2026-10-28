Kachori in hand, Rs 20 lakh gone: Jaipur businessman chases thieves in viral video

According to reports, the incident took place near the Nahargarh Police Station Monday at around 4 pm, when the businessman, identified as Champalal, stopped to eat a kachori.

Watch the video

CCTV footage shows two thieves on a scooter taking away the bag kept in front of the businessman’s two-wheeler as he ate the kachori. When he realised what had happened, he chased the thieves with the kachori still in his hand, shouting as he pursued them.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A man also joined the businessman in chasing the thieves after hearing his shouts.

Also Read | Uttarakhand BA graduate develops electric flying car; watch video

The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the two men wearing helmets. They have registered a case at the Nahargarh Police Station based on Champalal’s complaint.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the viral video with hilarious comments.

“Brother hasn’t thrown the kachori still, it is known that the kachori was very tasty,” one user commented.

Story continues below this ad

“Look at the mind and courage of a man, he has 20 lakh in a bag in the open and he is eating a kachori,: another user wrote.