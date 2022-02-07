From Amit Dhull to ‘shooter dadi’, Bengali viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ has got everyone grooving

Since being shared online in November last year, the popularity of the Bengali song Kacha Badam refuses to die down. The song has been a sensation and a true example of music transcending the barriers of language, with more and more teenagers and celebrities joining the viral trend and grooving to the catchy tune.

The song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, a man from West Bengal’s Birbhum district, who used his melodic pitch to sell nuts in exchange for old, broken items. In a bid to attract customers, he used innovative lyrics and a catchy tune for his pitch. After one of his customers, impressed by his musical talent clubbed with his business acumen, shared it online, it quickly went viral.

Shared on YouTube channel Ektara, the video has amassed more than 22 million views since November 29 last year.

Watch the original video:



Later, singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song and shared it on Instagram. The peppy remix took the internet by storm.

Actresses Rupali Ganguly, Nyla Usha, Swasika VJ have joined the bandwagon with their Kacha Badam moves.

Singer Rahul Vaidya RKV also shared a video and captioned the clip, “How could I not do this!”.

While the Kacha Badam trend keeps continuing for the third month, Badyakar has recently teamed up with Amit Dhull, famous Haryanvi singer-actor, for a peppy remix. The bilingual mash-up song featuring Badyakar singing the original lyrics, has some Haryanvi lyrics sung by Dhull.

Earlier in December, he featured in another Bengali remix version with two rappers – Ron-E and Pragya Dutta — in a bid to create an official video for the song amassing a whopping 41 million views on YouTube.

‘Shooter Dadi’ also seems to have joined the viral trend as seen in a recent video.

See other Kacha Badam viral videos:

Now, a talk of the town, Badyakar is no short of a small-time celebrity and the viral sensation is all set to appear even on a Bengali quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly.