Kacha Badam, Pasoori and Kala Chashma redux: 5 songs that made us groove in 2022

What makes a piece of content find mass appeal and earn the sobriquet that anyone who has ever contributed to the internet years for — virality. As we sit down and compile the list of the most viral songs of 2022, the idea is to find commonalities and markers, and figure out what made them earworms. One song came from a street vendor in Kolkata, another was created in a Telugu film studio. We also got a hit from a few year’s back that suddenly got the attention of the entire world… organically. The songs cut across physical and language boundaries to end up in our playlists and our Instagram handles. There were worse ways of spending your time this year.

So, without further ado, here is a list of tunes that kept us jiving this year. Give them another listen before the Sun goes down on 2022.

1 Kacha Badam: While the now iconic song was first posted online in November 2021, it finally got popularity in the early months of 2022. The call of Bhuban Badyakar, a street vendor from West Bengal’s Dubrajpur to sell peanuts, inspired celebrities and commoners alike to make dance reels. The song also brought overnight popularity to Badyakar when he collaborated with Amit Dhull to make a Haryanvi version of the famous jingle. Interestingly, the song’s popularity also inspired Pakistani artist Yasir Soharwardi to base his song Roja Rakhunga on the tune of Kacha Badam.

2. Pasoori: Pasoori, a hit duet sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, once again proved the unmatched quality of Coke Studio Pakistan and proved that good music transcends borders. The song’s folk sentimentality powered by modern beats not only inspired countless covers and dance videos but also united music lovers across the border in an otherwise hostile political landscape.

3. Kala Chashma revived: Kala Chashma, a Punjabi song first recorded three decades ago by folk singer Amar Arshi and written by police constable Amrik Singh Shera, was pulled from obscurity when Badshad remixed it for Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. But even the mad popularity of the Katrina Kaif version was transcended when Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato danced to it. We also got a snappy wedding choreography created by a Norwegian dance troupe, Quick Style.

4. Jiggle Jiggle: When 52 years old British documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux appeared on journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, he didn’t expect that recalling an old rap that he wrote years ago would become one of the most-played songs of the year on TikTok. The way Theroux sings the rap in a deadpan style mixed with beats added by DJ duo Duke & Jones has enthralled everyone from multiple Grammy-winning rock bands Coldplay to content creators around the world.

5. Saami Saami: Blockbuster film Pushpa’s Saami Saami became a hit song in all five languages that it was translated into Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. As of December, its Hindi version rakes up more than 500 million views on YouTube, while all other versions have multi-million views of their own. From a dancer in Russia to rapper Snoop Dogg, everyone seems to be captivated by Rashmika Madana’s magnetic moves.