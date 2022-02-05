‘Kacha Badam’ gets Haryanvi twist, netizens groove to feet-tapping tune

If you happen to be active on social media, there’s no way you haven’t come across the hit song ‘Kacha Badam’. Days after the song made by a peanut seller was given a groovy twist, it received a Haryanvi punch and the version is going viral.

From countless dance covers on Instagram — where the simple Bengali song by Bhuban Badyakar became an instant hit — to the Haryanvi twist, the song has literally transcended all language barriers.

While the original song continues to enjoy popularity, Badyakar teamed up with Amit Dhull, famous Haryanvi singer-actor, for a peppy remix. The bilingual mash-up song featuring Badyakar singing the original lyrics, has some Haryanvi lyrics sung by Dhull.

Grooving to the song along with the two singers is popular Indian TikTok star Nisha Bhatt. Released by Bajewala Records Haryanvi, the remix version too seems to be a hit.

However, this Haryanvi remix is not his first music video. Earlier in December, he featured in another Bengali remix version with two rappers – Ron-E and Pragya Dutta — in a bid to create an official video for the song amassing a whopping 41 million views on YouTube.

For the uninitiated, Badyakar is not a singer but a humble peanut seller. The man from West Bengal’s Birbhum district rose to fame for his melodic pitch to sell his item in exchange for old, broken items. In a bid to attract customers, he made the tune up based on a popular Baul folk tune.

After one of his customers, impressed by his musical talent clubbed with his business acumen, shared it online, it quickly went viral. Now, a talk of the town, Badyakar is no short of a small-time celebrity and the viral sensation is all set to appear even on a Bengali quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly.

Television stars to content creators from around the world, everybody has joined the popular reel trend, making Kacha Badam a global sensation.