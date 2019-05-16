Mumbai Police join in Kabir Singh meme-fest and it’s bang on!

Toggle Menu
The Mumbai cops on Twitter used the line from Shaid Kapoor's upcoming film to urge people to say the same if someone asks them to drive in an inebriated state.

The line from Kabir Singh’s trailer has become a hit meme.

Mumbai Police is no stranger to tagging on to popular memes on social media and sending out important messages. While Bollywood buffs were discussing threadbare Shahid Kapoor’s look in his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, and its catchy dialogues, the cops decided to jump on the bandwagon to talk about drunk driving.

As soon as the trailer was dropped earlier this week, fans took to Twitter to share hilarious memes inspired by it. While the three0minute trailer has several catchy lines, one particular scene, where Kapoor who is playing a doctor refuses to go with a man, has caught everyone’s eye, While Kapoor is heard saying, “Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola naa nahi aaunga”, people are using it in situations where they will not give in no matter what.

The Mumbai Police used the same clip to drive home the message of drunk driving, saying that if inebriated friends insist on driving, one should retaliate thus.

The context struck a chord with many online and many were left in splits seeing the cops acing their meme-game once again.

In case you liked this meme from Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role, check out the other memes inspired by the trailer.

