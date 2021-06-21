scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
After ‘Jal lijiye’, this scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi kabhie Gham’ is the latest meme template

From Indian mom’s checking for a fever to describing the situation as when the Pope blesses someone, the scene has also found an apt place in several hilarious situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2021 7:44:17 pm
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham memes, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghamshah rukh khan kajol memes, Srk kajol memes, Bollywood movie memes, k3g, k3g memes, k3g srk kajol scene,  k3g srk kajol proposal scene, k3g srk kajol viral memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe scene is now used to describe both hilarious and relatable situations one might find themselves in.

After Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ dialogue from the movie Vivah took social media by storm – becoming a meme template – a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has reappeared as a popular meme on Twitter.

Desi memers have replugged the iconic scene where the character played by Shah Rukh Khan proposes to Kajol after her father’s death. The scene is now used to describe both hilarious and relatable situations one might find themselves in.

From Indian mom’s checking for a fever to describing the situation as when the Pope blesses someone, the scene has also found an apt place in several hilarious situations.

Check it out here:

Recently, another scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ made headlines after it was turned into a peppy remix.

The spoof video featured the scene where Kajol was seen crying after breaking an expensive vase. An artist then edited the Dilwale actor’s melodramatic crying along with background music, adding some peppy beats which made waves on social media.

Memes, featuring KajolRani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachan has also been popular on social media.

