After ‘Jal lijiye’, this scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi kabhie Gham’ is the latest meme template

The scene is now used to describe both hilarious and relatable situations one might find themselves in.

After Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ dialogue from the movie Vivah took social media by storm – becoming a meme template – a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has reappeared as a popular meme on Twitter.

Desi memers have replugged the iconic scene where the character played by Shah Rukh Khan proposes to Kajol after her father’s death. The scene is now used to describe both hilarious and relatable situations one might find themselves in.

From Indian mom’s checking for a fever to describing the situation as when the Pope blesses someone, the scene has also found an apt place in several hilarious situations.

Check it out here:

When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0 — Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch — Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021

Pope francis hand while bless someone. pic.twitter.com/wciouFNKUl — || ठंडा-PAY-जल || (@oreoganesh) June 21, 2021

Masala peeste time mixer grinder ka dhakkan pakde aap pic.twitter.com/dWOzHJbyIW — Memewati (@memewatiDT) June 20, 2021

Accused person in court: “Mai Geeta par haath rakh kar kasam khata hu, jo bolunga sach bolunga” pic.twitter.com/9wKKndl7u1 — प्रशंसा🔪 (@bhakkk_lol) June 21, 2021

Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS — An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021

When she’s into test cricket pic.twitter.com/MgrhhjOmY7 — Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) June 20, 2021

When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0 — Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, another scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ made headlines after it was turned into a peppy remix.

The spoof video featured the scene where Kajol was seen crying after breaking an expensive vase. An artist then edited the Dilwale actor’s melodramatic crying along with background music, adding some peppy beats which made waves on social media.

Memes, featuring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachan has also been popular on social media.