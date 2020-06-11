A scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is back as a popular meme on social media

The scene from the hit 2001 film has taken Twitter by storm. The scene from the hit 2001 film has taken Twitter by storm.

A scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan with a line: “Guess karo hum kahan hain?” has suddenly reappeared as a popular meme on Twitter.

The scene from the film where they surprise the character played by Hrithik Roshan is being used to describe various situations. From people failing to find something when they need it most to services that are never visible, people have been using the line to show how it applies to all of us at some point.

Here are some of the popular examples:

When you need a document on urgent basis Document: pic.twitter.com/76cYnG6N2m — Mojo (@Singhlicious) June 10, 2020

*Out with family* Me *stops for a minute to tie shoe laces* My family : pic.twitter.com/bcqcaaLFYf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 10, 2020

Abhishek: Mom and Dad, Chalo na meri film Drona dekhte hain baith ke. Amitabh and Jaya, 2 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/xGptfhSAsU — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) June 10, 2020

Every time When I decide to cut my nails Nailcutter : – pic.twitter.com/W9nwAY1Fw8 — D y n a m i t e 🙇 (@hadd_hai_bc) June 10, 2020

0.001% Germs to Hand Sanitizer pic.twitter.com/2rnmtNb1Oi — Samosa (@SamosaKhaao) June 10, 2020

Uber drivers trying to reach on location- pic.twitter.com/4oJxMhybJj — आर.एम (@runjhunmehrotra) June 10, 2020

Me after installing VPN : pic.twitter.com/jMKgtp30jz — ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) June 10, 2020

Citizen : files RTI for PM CARES fund. Money in Pm Cares fund : pic.twitter.com/7ADp66z4QY — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) June 10, 2020

Relatives after joining Social Media: pic.twitter.com/o5q9mtBDcg — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 10, 2020

5 crore ke liye sawal pic.twitter.com/MGsCT69g4P — Manish (@Man_isssh) June 10, 2020

Bank/Wilful defaulters after leaving country. pic.twitter.com/ZM2MeVXxGQ — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) June 10, 2020

“Bought a packet of lays chips” Le chips : pic.twitter.com/LE8h3GdtEG — Anant (@_Aawarahun) June 9, 2020

Amrish Puri’s line ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ is among the lines from old Hindi films that has got a second life on social media. Other scenes like ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein keep reappearing on social media.

