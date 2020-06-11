scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 11, 2020
A scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is back as a popular meme on social media

A scene from the film in which the characters played by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan surprise Hrithik Roshan's character is being used to describe various real life situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2020 1:07:23 pm
kabhi khushi kabhi gham, kabhi khushi kabhi gham meme, guess karo hum kahan hain meme, funny bollywood memes, old bollywood films memes, viral news, indian express The scene from the hit 2001 film has taken Twitter by storm.

A scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan with a line: “Guess karo hum kahan hain?” has suddenly reappeared as a popular meme on Twitter.

The scene from the film where they surprise the character played by Hrithik Roshan is being used to describe various situations. From people failing to find something when they need it most to services that are never visible, people have been using the line to show how it applies to all of us at some point.

Here are some of the popular examples:

Amrish Puri’s line ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ is among the lines from old Hindi films that has got a second life on social media. Other scenes like ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein keep reappearing on social media.

