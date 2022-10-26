scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

This Kaali Puja graphic with an important message impresses netizens: ‘Fair skin isn’t beautiful…’

The now viral graphic was made by UltiMad Media, an advertising agency.

On Monday, October 24, many parts of Eastern India like Assam, West Bengal, and Orissa celebrated Kali Puja, which coincides with Diwali.

Amongst the many greetings of Kali Puja, a simple graphic based on the festival is winning praise for its powerful message.

The graphic made by UltiMad Media, an advertising agency, shows goddess Kali’s foot crushing a fairness cream. In Hindu mythology, the goddess Kali is shown as dark-skinned. The text on the graphic says “Boyei gechhe” in Bangla, which translates to “I don’t care”. The subtle but clear imagery shows the rejection of a beauty standard which places fair skin as superior.

This Kali Puja greeting has gathered thousands of likes on UltiMedia’s Facebook page. It is also being reproduced across social media platforms.

While sharing this graphic on Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, “One of the most powerful images I have seen today. Maa Kaali crushing a tube of fairness cream under her feet saying she couldn’t care less with such things. 🌺🪔♥️ Spread such messages, believe im them all year round. Fair skin isn’t beautiful. A fair mind is ✨🙏🏻”.

Another Twitter user commented on it and wrote, “Thank u for explaining this image. Such notions of fair/dark skin bothers teenagers and stays with many people throughout life. To be comfortable in our own skin is very hard for many people. This pic has a profound msg. Thank u for sharing.

According to 2019 research done by the World Health Organisation, in India “the skin lightening industry (including products with and without mercury) represents 50% of the skincare market”. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in criticism against fairness products with actors like Abhay Deol and Sai Pallavi openly refusing to endorse them.

