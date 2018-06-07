‘Kaala’ fever: Want to pose like Rajinikanth? Anand Mahindra opens the ‘CAR THRONE’ for Thalaivar fans in Chennai

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
'Kaala' craze: Many employees struck Rajinikanth's pose on the same black vehicle used by the megastar. Quite unsurprisingly, Thalaivar fans now want it to be opened for the public too.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 4:36:56 pm
kaala, rajnikanth, kaala movie poster, rajinikanth kaala, kaala movie review, kaala car throne, rajnikanth kaala car, kaala poster, mahindra thar kaala, anand mahindra, rajinikanth kaala car mahindra, entertainment news, indian express, viral news After the poster of Rajinikanth’s Kaala was released, Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to acquire the car and keep it in his company’s museum. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)
Rajinikanth’s Kaala recently released worldwide and took Thalaivar fans by frenzy, and it seems people at Mahindra can’t get enough of the latest film too. After Anand Mahindra saw the iconic actor posing atop a bonnet of his company’s vehicle in the poster, he couldn’t help but go all out in a quest to acquire it for their museum.

But, that’s not all. No sooner did people at his company get hold of the Thar aka Rajinikath’s ‘car throne’, they were set to recreate the superstar’s signature pose from the film.

ALSO READ | Kaala review: Rajinikanth’s fans declare his latest a MAGICAL HIT on Twitter

Sharing a cool clip of employees striking the same pose on the black vehicle used by Rajinikanth in Kaala, the team at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai couldn’t keep calm. And unsurprisingly, one of the Thalaivar fans went a little further by impersonating his pose in a similar black shirt, a pair of aviator glasses and a lungi!

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Fans of Thalaivar Rajinikanth travel from Japan to watch Kaala; say film’s dialogues

Sharing details about this fan, Mahindra wrote, “Bala, the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’”.

Watch the video here:

The video made Rajinikanth fans quite jealous and many expressed their desire to visit the site and pose with the vehicle themselves. Some even asked if they are planning to launch a new edition of ‘Kaala Thar’. Sample these:

Impressed with all the buzz and hullaballoo that the vehicle had created, Mahindra said he liked the idea and asked if more people would be interested. Soon, a Rajini fan warned Mahindra about the inevitable — “Careful what you ask for Sir…the whole Tamilnadu will be at the venue…”

And after overwhelming response by Rajinikanth’s fans to open it for public viewing, Anand Mahindra informed that their prayers have been answered. Not only that as many fans from outside Chennai suggested about a pan-India tour of the “Kaala Thar”, the businessman also promised that fans outside Tamil Nadu won’t be disappointed as they will organise “roadshow.”

Here’s also a chance to win some free tickets.

Rajinikanth fans, are you excited?

