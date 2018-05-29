Kaala new trailer: Twitterati love Rajinikanth as the exuberant gangster

Kaala new trailer: Actor Dhanush dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala. Kaala new trailer: Actor Dhanush dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala.

The fame and the staggering fan following of Rajinikanth need no retelling. It is no surprise then that when on Monday (May 28) actor Dhanush released the trailer of his much-anticipated film Kaala, people on social media could not stop gushing about it. Dhanush, who is also the producer of the film, shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “ITS FINALLY TIME, #THEKINGARRIVES in style! Presenting to you, our Superstar Rajinikanth’s, much-anticipated #KAALATrailer. #KingKariKAALAnTrailer #Kaala#JUNE 7 TH WORLDWIDE RELEASE.”

The trailer of Kaala has all the ingredients of a typical Rajinikanth film. While the first teaser trailer provided with a glimpse of the gangster-activist side of Kaala, the latest trailer sheds light on a flirtatious side of his. Although he is married to Selvi (Eswari Rao), he can be seen pursuing his other romantic interest, Zareena (Huma Qureshi).

Watch the trailer here.



People on social media have not only loved the trailer of Kaala but are also sharing their favourite parts from it. While one wrote, “Totally loved the trailer of #Kaala @rajinikanth is looking in top form & in a swagger that is unmatched. Great to see #NanaPatekar dub Tamil in his own voice. Expecting a terrific start at the boxoffice on #June7,” another wrote, “Superstar is back !! And how !!!”

Here are some of the tweets.

My Favourite snaps in Trailer #Kaala pic.twitter.com/L2ZLx5ixQD — Rajini Makkal Mandram 🤘 (@rajini4TnCM) May 28, 2018

Totally loved the trailer of #Kaala @rajinikanth is looking in top form & in a swagger that is unmatched. Great to see #NanaPatekar dub Tamil in his own voice. Expecting a terrific start at the boxoffice on #June7 — Harisankar Menon (@jammyhari) May 29, 2018

#Kaala Trailer was the bomb! You really nailed it this time @beemji ! — Mahish Thamil Selvan (@mahish6_) May 28, 2018

This template is going to trend all over!! #Kaala pic.twitter.com/SHWjTdz4dj — MLK (@itis_mlk) May 28, 2018

From the kind of ticket enquiries we’re getting, expecting #Kaala to set a new advance booking record @RohiniSilverScr , a little higher than previous best #Vivegam — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) May 29, 2018

#Kaala

India’s black panther starting to roar — M. Venkatesan (@MVenkat24159698) May 28, 2018

What did you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

