K-pop meets Bhojpuri: South Korean star Aoora sets IIT Kanpur stage on fire

South Korean singer and rapper Aoora has taken the internet by storm with his energetic performance at IIT Kanpur’s cultural festival Antaragini 2026. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant sang and danced to the popular Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’, which has gone viral on social media.
Originally sung by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ was released in 2008 and remains a popular dance number worldwide. Aoora gave the song his own spin, combining it with his signature K-pop-inspired stage presence.
Aoora sings ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
For the performance, the South Korean artist wore a vibrant ethnic look: a bright red kurta with intricate threadwork, paired with white pyjamas.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Aoora wrote, “IIT kanpur!!! you didn’t just watch the showw. YOU MADE THE SHOW. Saranghaeyo.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Craziness overloaded. Do more like this in Delhi too,” a user wrote. “Huge respect for bringing people together through music,” another user commented.
“So happy to see such a huge response from the audience,” a third user reacted. “Aoora always brings something special to the stage,” a fourth user chimed in.
Aoora first caught the attention of Indian audiences after entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant in 2023. Since then, he has expanded his presence in the Indian entertainment industry, featuring in commercial campaigns for brands such as Lenskart and ITC Bingo!
The singer has also explored India’s devotional music landscape. On Maha Shivratri earlier this year, he released Shiva Shivam, an EDM-inspired rendition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Following the track’s reception, he released Hare Krishna, a musical tribute to Lord Krishna.