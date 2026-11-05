K-pop meets Bhojpuri: South Korean star Aoora sets IIT Kanpur stage on fire

South Korean singer and rapper Aoora has taken the internet by storm with his energetic performance at IIT Kanpur’s cultural festival Antaragini 2026. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant sang and danced to the popular Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’, which has gone viral on social media.

Originally sung by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ was released in 2008 and remains a popular dance number worldwide. Aoora gave the song his own spin, combining it with his signature K-pop-inspired stage presence.

Aoora sings ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

For the performance, the South Korean artist wore a vibrant ethnic look: a bright red kurta with intricate threadwork, paired with white pyjamas.