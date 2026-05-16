Badminton star Jwala Gutta donated 60 litres of breast milk in Hyderabad and Chennai; here’s why

Badminton star and Olympian Jwala Gutta has shared an emotional account of her first year as a mother, revealing that she donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai to help newborns in critical care.

Gutta, who welcomed her daughter with actor Vishnu Vishal in April 2025, spoke about the experience on X on May 14. Through her post, she encouraged more mothers to explore breast milk donation, calling it an important but often overlooked support system for premature and vulnerable babies.

Posting two photographs, Jwala showed stacks of carefully stored and labelled milk packets arranged for donation. In her note, she stressed how even a small quantity of donor milk can make a major difference for infants admitted to neonatal intensive care units.

“I donated around 60 litres of breast milk to the government hospital in Hyderabad and Chennai during my first year of postpartum!!” she wrote. “Why does it matter? Just 100ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1 kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).”

One of the images showed rows of breast milk storage bags marked with dates and timings, while another featured freezer containers filled with frozen pouches prepared for hospital milk banks.

Explaining the importance of donor milk, Jwala noted that many newborns in NICUs are unable to receive their mother’s milk immediately because of premature birth, medical complications or postpartum challenges. “Donor milk acts as a vital bridge, providing immunity and nutrition during those critical first days,” she said.

She further added, “Donor human milk is proven to significantly reduce the incidence of necrotising enterocolitis (a life-threatening gut condition) in premature infants!!! Check your local govt hospital to see how you can help!”

Check out the post:

I donated around 60 litres of breast milk to the government hospital in Hyderabad and Chennai during my first year of post partum!! Why does it matter? Just 100ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants… pic.twitter.com/JzEXQZDrXa — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) May 14, 2026

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WHO guidelines on donor milk

Jwala Gutta’s message also reflects recommendations made by the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises that low-birth-weight babies who cannot receive their own mother’s milk should be given donor human milk whenever safe milk banks are accessible.

According to WHO estimates, over 20 million babies worldwide are born weighing under 2.5 kilograms every year, most of them in developing nations. Such infants are especially vulnerable to infections and developmental complications. Studies have consistently shown that donor milk offers better protection against serious intestinal illnesses and infections compared to formula feeding during the early days of hospital care.

By sharing her experience publicly, Gutta also attempted to break the stigma around breast milk donation. She described the process as “safe, screened, and desperately needed,” while encouraging more awareness around milk banking and neonatal healthcare.

Netizens react

Her post quickly drew appreciation online, with many users applauding both the scale of the donation and the awareness it created.

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One user commented, “What a superhero you are my dear.” Another person shared a deeply personal response, writing, “My daughter was in NICU for weeks when she was born pre matured. I know, how much it values for the children. May God bless you and your children with good health, happiness and success.”

A doctor also praised her effort, saying, “This is incredible. 60 litres of donated breast milk is not just generosity — it’s life-saving compassion in its purest form. So many fragile NICU babies got a fighting chance because of your selflessness, strength, and consistency during your own postpartum journey. Thank you for turning motherhood into service for countless other mothers and infants. Absolute respect.”

Disclaimer: This content is for educational and informational purposes, highlighting public experiences and healthcare guidelines regarding milk donation. It does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or lactation consultant regarding postpartum care, neonatal health, or before initiating or participating in human milk donation programs.