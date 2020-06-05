‘Justice For Chutki’ trends after Chhota Bheem episode, makers issue clarification

Fans rooted for Chhota Bheem and Chutki to be together and were left fuming at makers for the plot twist. Fans rooted for Chhota Bheem and Chutki to be together and were left fuming at makers for the plot twist.

Bheem’s decision to be with Princess Indumati caused an unexpected amount of outrage on social media with ‘Justice for Chutki’ trending on social media. If that doesn’t make sense, it’s because these are all characters from a popular animated kids’ show Chhota Bheem and the outrage is over a plot twist on the show.

Lead character Bheem ditching his closest ally and laddoo supplier for a princess was a matter of deep debate with some even comparing the plot to popular 1990s hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

It was chutki who gave you ladoos everytime and you married indumati. This is not fair bheem. Why bheem why.#JusticeForChutki #westandwithyouchutki pic.twitter.com/vpNkp4t5jm — rraaahhhuuulll (@RahulRajaramYa1) June 5, 2020

This is extremely disappointing bheem you played with chutki’s emotions and married with indumati in the end. So many times she risk her life for you what about those laddoos bheem. You choose Money over love. Who give you the right to play with her emotions.#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/GHfOUvpMKW — Rohit Balecha (@rohitbalecha) June 5, 2020

After watching Chota Bheem marrying Indumati instead of Chutki Le me n Bois to the writer:-#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/I9R2cnvdrA — Ukesh Paswan (@paswan_ukesh) June 4, 2020

O bhaeee, this literally broke my heart, not even kidding 😭 #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/zvFnxsufzG — lara (@itslarayx) June 3, 2020

Why makers why have u done this? Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can’t marry indumati

The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals ♥ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XtK0To3q4N — KK❤ (@_Happy_soul__) June 3, 2020

The hashtag trending amid a global pandemic and cyclone left many confused online:

*After watching #JusticeForChutki is trending in India*

Le Corona virus, cyclones, earthquakes: pic.twitter.com/DUtcfJ4xxB — Sasta Youtuber (@BhavyaGautan) June 5, 2020

After the outrage, the makers of the popular show came out with an important clarification. They pointed out that all the characters in the animated show are children, and none of them had been married off to each other.

In a statement on the show’s Facebook Page, Green Gold Animation thanked fans for their support but also requested people to stop commenting about what they thought was “marriage”.

“We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids,” they said.

“Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives,” they appealed to all online.

