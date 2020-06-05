scorecardresearch
‘Justice For Chutki’ trends after Chhota Bheem episode, makers issue clarification

After the outrage, the makers of the popular show came out with an important clarification. They pointed out that all the  characters in the animated show are children, and none of them were married.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2020 1:51:20 pm
Chhota Bheem, Justice For Chutki, Chhota Bheem Indumati, Chhota Bheem chutki, Chhota Bheem marriage, Chhota Bheem memes, Justice For Chutki memes, Chhota Bheem clarification, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Fans rooted for Chhota Bheem and Chutki to be together and were left fuming at makers for the plot twist.

Bheem’s decision to be with Princess Indumati caused an unexpected amount of outrage on social media with ‘Justice for Chutki’ trending on social media. If that doesn’t make sense, it’s because these are all characters from a popular animated kids’ show Chhota Bheem and the outrage is over a plot twist on the show.

Lead character Bheem ditching his closest ally and laddoo supplier for a princess was a matter of deep debate with some even comparing the plot to popular 1990s hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The hashtag trending amid a global pandemic and cyclone left many confused online:

After the outrage, the makers of the popular show came out with an important clarification. They pointed out that all the  characters in the animated show are children, and none of them had been married off to each other.

In a statement on the show’s Facebook Page, Green Gold Animation thanked fans for their support but also requested people to stop commenting about what they thought was “marriage”.

“We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids,” they said.

“Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives,” they appealed to all online.

