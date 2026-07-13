Watch: Garbage, sewage waste pile up on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach ranked in the top 10 in Cloudwards' 2025 analysis of the 200 most-polluted beaches globally (Photo: @thecsrjournal/Instagram)

Mumbai’s popular Juhu Beach was strewn with plastic and other waste and sewage Sunday after a high tide washed large quantities of garbage ashore, once again drawing attention to the city’s persistent marine pollution and waste management challenges.

Authorities temporarily closed access to parts of the beach, while lifeguards and police personnel patrolled the shoreline to ensure public safety, a report in the Free Press Journal stated.

Sewage-laden Juhu beach

The beach was littered with plastic bottles, food wrappers, thermocol, discarded footwear, pieces of cloth, coconuts and other household waste.

Patches of sewage-laden water were also visible along sections of the coastline, creating an unpleasant environment for morning walkers, tourists, local vendors, and residents, the report added.