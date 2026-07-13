Watch: Garbage, sewage waste pile up on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach

Mumbai’s popular Juhu Beach was strewn with plastic and other waste and sewage Sunday after a high tide washed large quantities of garbage ashore, once again drawing attention to the city’s persistent marine pollution and waste management challenges.
Authorities temporarily closed access to parts of the beach, while lifeguards and police personnel patrolled the shoreline to ensure public safety, a report in the Free Press Journal stated.
The beach was littered with plastic bottles, food wrappers, thermocol, discarded footwear, pieces of cloth, coconuts and other household waste.
Patches of sewage-laden water were also visible along sections of the coastline, creating an unpleasant environment for morning walkers, tourists, local vendors, and residents, the report added.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @thecsrjournal wrote, “A heartbreaking video shows the alarming state of Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatty Beach, with the sea washing up massive amounts of dumped garbage.”
“Despite having a wealthy municipal corporation, the city lacks sustainable waste solutions. The footage exposes a severe lack of civic sense, proving cleanups are futile until public littering stops,” the post added.
Watch the video here:
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The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms.
“Save the water enjoy the beach b responsible citizen n keep clean environment,” a user wrote. “What goes around comes around,” another user commented.
“Plastic should be banned before going to beaches,” a third user reacted. “Humans will never learn their lessons,” a fourth user added.
Juhu Beach ranked in the top 10 in Cloudwards’ 2025 analysis of the 200 most-polluted beaches globally. The report stated that the popular beach receives industrial waste and untreated sewage directly, making swimming unsafe due to high bacteria levels.