‘There’s nothing women cannot do’: Juggling three jobs a day, TN woman builds house for family

An inspiring tale of a hardworking woman from Tamil Nadu is winning over the internet. Defying the odds, juggling three jobs a day, 36-year-old Parameshwari from MGR Nagar in Chennai has managed to save money to build a house and a scooter for herself. And all this, without any formal education.

Photographs shared by Humans of Madras on Instagram show Parameshwari grinning and washing a plate. An elaborate post shared how Parameshwari shoulders the responsibilities of two children, a husband, a mother, a widowed sister and her baby.

Parameshwari, who has been working for more than 20 years now, is confident in her abilities. “Life has been a struggle. But I learned that we can only be happy when we think we have to stay happy. Being happy isn’t a struggle, but it’s just a mental process. There’s nothing that women cannot do,” she told Humans of Madras.

Parameshwari does not receive financial support from her husband, who is allegedly an unemployed alcoholic. Her daily life, she says, is a race between different jobs and she seldom takes rest or has days off. “Every day I wake up at 4 am and provide the goods to my mother, as she has a roadside shop in Koyambedu. Then I travel to a house where I do all household chores, eat my lunch (if I have time) and run to a company where I help the IT employees in making coffees, then zoom… my next job at a street food shop where I wash the plates until it is around 10 or 11 pm. After all the fields of work, I travel back home tiredly and take rest for 4 hours,” the post says.

“I don’t have weekends, holidays, or Sundays like many. Even if I had to take leave, I must request all the places I work for. Even if one denies granting permission, that doesn’t calculate as a ONE-DAY LEAVE,” the post further adds.

Parameshwari says her dream of owning a house and a vehicle kept her going. After getting a bank loan, she says she managed to build a small house and buy a scooter for herself. No matter what, she has promised herself she will remain happy.

“Nothing will happen if we rock our hearts or hurt ourselves – the consequences will only get worse. Instead, if we know that the process is slow, at least let’s enjoy it – that’s the least we can do to stay in peace. Stay happy, whatsoever – it’s okay, it’s just a phase!” the post quotes her as saying.

Netizens lauded her mental strength and commitment. A user commented, “This is the person that really matters and unfortunately, are often direly ignored or suppressed. I’m amazed at the mental strength and commitment of Parameshwari My love, respect best wishes and regards to her to keep the great work going, for as long as possible and may God bless her with more and more strength to keep at it.” Another user commented, “Great appulse to the parameshwari mam.”