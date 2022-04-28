scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Watch: ‘Jugaad’ to beat heat wave during wedding

In a video being circulated on social media, a wedding procession is seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 3:08:43 pm
baraat, jugaad, wedding, heatwave, heatwave jugaad, baraat video, baraat on road with pandal, indian expressA “jugaad” to beat the heat during a wedding procession has grabbed attention online.

Severe heat wave conditions have been reported from several parts of India since the beginning of March. However, the heatwave has failed to dampen the spirit of people to celebrate weddings. A “jugaad” to beat the heat during a wedding procession has grabbed attention online.

In a video being circulated on social media, a wedding procession is seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal. The groom’s relatives and friends are seen dancing to the drum beats while the groom is seated on top of a horse.

The clip shared by Twitter user Devyani Kohli has garnered more than 10,700 views so far. “We are Jugaad king,” commented a user.

Watch the video here:

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Cong asset:...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...Premium
Heat wave, low coal stocks, delayed pay...
More Premium Stories

Another video also features a similar stunt from Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Accompanied by band members, four pandals are seen providing shade for the baarat. The clip shared by Dr Jitendra Dehade, a Twitter user, was captioned, “Indian Jugaad to protect from sunlight during the wedding. ‘Pendol is also moving with Baraat’.”

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe heat conditions. In the span of the last two months, maximum temperatures in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius.

If the highest temperature recorded in a region reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions, the region is regarded as hit by a heatwave.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement