Watch: ‘Jugaad’ to beat heat wave during wedding

Severe heat wave conditions have been reported from several parts of India since the beginning of March. However, the heatwave has failed to dampen the spirit of people to celebrate weddings. A “jugaad” to beat the heat during a wedding procession has grabbed attention online.

In a video being circulated on social media, a wedding procession is seen moving ahead under the shade of a pandal. The groom’s relatives and friends are seen dancing to the drum beats while the groom is seated on top of a horse.

The clip shared by Twitter user Devyani Kohli has garnered more than 10,700 views so far. “We are Jugaad king,” commented a user.

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply

"Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovation pic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

Another video also features a similar stunt from Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Accompanied by band members, four pandals are seen providing shade for the baarat. The clip shared by Dr Jitendra Dehade, a Twitter user, was captioned, “Indian Jugaad to protect from sunlight during the wedding. ‘Pendol is also moving with Baraat’.”

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe heat conditions. In the span of the last two months, maximum temperatures in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius.

If the highest temperature recorded in a region reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions, the region is regarded as hit by a heatwave.