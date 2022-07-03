scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
‘Real happiness’: These joyful kids sharing an umbrella have made netizens nostalgic

The clip turned many nostalgic and many shared their sweet childhood memories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 3:53:25 pm
Kids under single umbrella, kids in rain, rain, monsoon, children, viral video, indian expressThree of them are wearing school uniforms while a little boy holding a writing slate is seen looking back and smiling.

It’s the monsoon season—children’s favourite time of the year. From getting drenched in the rain to playing in muddy waters, they love to venture out during this time. The bigger the group, the more fun they have.

A clip showing a group of children walking beside a tarred road trying to fit into a single umbrella has won hearts online. The cheerful way in which the children walk through the road has taken netizens on a trip down memory lane.

Watch the video here:

IAS officer Awanish Sharan has shared the clip showing about six children walking under a single umbrella. Three of them are wearing school uniforms while a little boy holding a writing slate is seen looking back and smiling. They hold the umbrella close to them and move closely amid the drizzle. Sharan captioned the clip with a heart emoji and wrote, “Friend”.

The short clip shared on Saturday has amassed more than 1.1 million views so far. The clip turned many nostalgic and many shared their sweet childhood memories.

“Remind my childhood days… Almost 2 km walking (class 4th – 5th) in muddy village road (beautifully crossed with 2or 3 monsoonsrings) with 4 friend sharing 1 umbrella (large one with semiautomatic in late 80’s or early 90’s) but we don’t have slippers , that’s differ,” a user said.

Another user commented, “The innocence…happiness…on their faces …..priceless….this is called as childhood…sharing caring..no complaints…no ego…” A third user wrote, “I m here , i was one of the kid having umbrella and we all use that one , that’s my childhood memory.”

