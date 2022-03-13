Johny Lever tries wasabi for the first time. Watch his hilarious reaction

Ace comedian Johny Lever often posts funny videos on Instagram and this time he has left netizens in splits as he tastes wasabi for the first time.

In the short clip, the comedian is seen tasting a bit of the pungent paste as someone cautions him. “Little bit, little bit,” a person is heard saying in the clip. Initially, he seems alright but later he goggles and raises his eyebrows as the condiment hit his senses.

A person beside him is heard saying “wasabi” and the Bollywood actor nods and says “wasabi”. Meanwhile, another person is heard laughing at his reaction.

Lever captioned the clip,”Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya.”

Watch the video:

The video has triggered laughter online. “My all-time favourite comedy king,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Expression King Johnylever”.

The clip has amassed more than 4 lakh likes on Instagram since being shared on February 27. Netizens showered love and funny emojis in the comments section.

Lever keeps his fans entertained with his funny videos. Last year, he posted a video along with his son, Jessey Lever, and reenacted scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A Japanese condiment, wasabi is made of horseradish and the spicy green paste is usually served along with sushi. The pungent paste is also used as a dip to spice up other dishes.

Lever is known for his roles in Bollywood films like Baazigar, Dulhe Raja, Judaai and Raja Hindustani among others. The iconic Hindi film comedian started his career as a standup comedian and rose to fame with the film Dard Ka Rishta.