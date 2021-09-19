John Cena reposts Arshad Warsi’s body transformation photo, actor says he is ‘quite kicked’

After Arshad Warsi took to Instagram to share photos of how he has been bulking up for an upcoming project, the dramatic physical transformation caught the attention of netizens, with many comparing his physique with that of John Cena. And now the American professional wrestler has prompted more chatter online after reposting Warsi’s picture.

“Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project,” Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor Warsi had written while posting two pictures of himself on his Instagram account. The picture, which has now gone viral on social media, features Warsi flexing muscles and highlighting his ripped physique.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the fans of the Bollywood actor, who is also popularly known as ‘Circuit’ from the popular 2003 comedy movie, to take note of his drastic transformation. In no time, the post garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and was flooded with netizens complimenting him on his hard work.

Many social media users also compared Warsi’s physique compared with that of Cena, who is known for his chiselled body.

Interestingly, the viral picture and all the comparisons seem to have caught the attention of the wrestler himself, who later reposted the picture.

While some wondered why Cena decided to repost the photo without a caption, many others, including desi fans and the actor himself, seemed to be quite excited about it. “John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page…I am quite kicked about it,” tweeted Warsi while sharing a screenshot of Cena’s post.

Netizens also appeared to be excited by Cena’s decision to repost the picture, with many some of them even joking that he was actually challenging Warsi to a bout in the wrestling ring.

