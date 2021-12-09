scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
John Abraham tries to explain how heart attacks occur, leaves netizens baffled

Many health experts on Twitter claimed that this explanation might give you a mini heart attack.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 9, 2021 9:18:29 pm
John Abraham, John Abraham heart attack explanation, John Abraham satyamev jayate 2, John Abraham kapil sharma show, funny news, indian expressWhile it is true that excessive stress can lead to heart attack, he ended up explaining it incorrectly.

While heart attacks are becoming more common among young people in India, a number of factors–from unhealthy eating habits to stress– can be cited as the cause. However, the way Bollywood actor John Abraham described it in a recent talk show has medical experts scratching their heads.

Appearing on the The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, the fitness enthusiast tried to explain heart attack with a ‘bubbles’ analogy. Comparing how oil reacts with water, Abraham said that Triglycerides are ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

While the point that Abraham tried to explain about mental and physical stress inducing heart attacks is scientifically proven, the way he attempted to explain left many health experts stunned. “I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!(sic)”, Twitter user Prerna Chettri, who is also a doctor, wrote online sharing the clip.

For the uninitiated, Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipids) found in one’s blood and not bubbles. After food is consumed, the body converts any calories it doesn’t need to use right away into triglycerides. “The triglycerides are stored in your fat cells. Later, hormones release triglycerides for energy between meals,” Mayo Clinic explains. They also underlines, “Triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids that circulate in your blood”.

Soon, the clip went viral. While some poked fun, others admitted that the idea was correct but he explained it in the wrong way. Many users asked the actor to stick to his field and not give out medical advices on air.

