John Abraham tries to explain how heart attacks occur, leaves netizens baffled

While heart attacks are becoming more common among young people in India, a number of factors–from unhealthy eating habits to stress– can be cited as the cause. However, the way Bollywood actor John Abraham described it in a recent talk show has medical experts scratching their heads.

Appearing on the The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, the fitness enthusiast tried to explain heart attack with a ‘bubbles’ analogy. Comparing how oil reacts with water, Abraham said that Triglycerides are ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

While the point that Abraham tried to explain about mental and physical stress inducing heart attacks is scientifically proven, the way he attempted to explain left many health experts stunned. “I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!(sic)”, Twitter user Prerna Chettri, who is also a doctor, wrote online sharing the clip.

For the uninitiated, Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipids) found in one’s blood and not bubbles. After food is consumed, the body converts any calories it doesn’t need to use right away into triglycerides. “The triglycerides are stored in your fat cells. Later, hormones release triglycerides for energy between meals,” Mayo Clinic explains. They also underlines, “Triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids that circulate in your blood”.

Soon, the clip went viral. While some poked fun, others admitted that the idea was correct but he explained it in the wrong way. Many users asked the actor to stick to his field and not give out medical advices on air.

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

I had seen him saying this and I almost got heart attack. — rohit kumar singh (@biharirohit) December 9, 2021

The idea was correct, but the way he explained it, lmao, so wrong. Triglycerides aren’t bubbles. — Dr RST (Leão stan) (@_Dr_RST_7_) December 9, 2021

Mark Twain has once said,

“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt”. — Feroz Amir Zafar (@feroz_zafar) December 9, 2021

This is out of syllabus 😂😂 — Wajahat. (@OncologyCorner_) December 9, 2021

Beauty without brains, living in a triglyceride bubble😖 — Arun Valsan (@DrArunKValsan) December 8, 2021

I’ve never been as sure of myself giving any answer in a clinical viva ever as John Abraham was in his explanation of how heart attack happens. — TheDude! (@ThisAndThatDude) December 8, 2021

Always keep the gym bro science to the gym. Never let outsiders know about our secrets,that’s a sacred rule broken. — shubham (@shubhamcl10) December 9, 2021

Another hot guy ruined for me! Why John, why?! I really liked you! pic.twitter.com/AuAgoPOxjV — Shipra Shukla (@putputshukla) December 9, 2021