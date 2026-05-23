‘The Joe Rogan of India’: A surprise shoutout on world’s biggest podcast leaves Ranveer Allahbadia stunned

Eric Weinstein, an American investor and podcast host, has recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, a clip of which is now going viral online. In the clip, Weinstein mentions Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and calls him the ‘Joe Rogan of India’.
The viral video, shared by Allahbadia on his Instagram account, begins with him saying that his team showed him a clip he had not watched before. “I don’t know what’s happened other than it’s something related to Eric,” he says before watching the video on his phone.
In the clip, Weinstein tells Rogan, “I was on an Indian podcast called… that guy’s name is BeerBiceps, Ranveer. He is the Joe Rogan of India.” Rogan then responds with a shoutout of his own, saying, “Shoutout to Ranveer.”
“Ranveer is a friend of mine in Versora and I went on his podcast,” Weinstein adds during the conversation. He then shows Rogan Allahbadia’s Google search page.
Reacting to the moment, Allahbadia breaks into a wide smile and says, “Highlight of the year, honestly. Seen Joe Rogan for years now. Manifesting that I get to sit in front of Joe Rogan. One day, maybe soon.” He later thanked both Rogan and Weinstein for the shoutout.
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In the caption of his post, Allahbadia wrote, “Will have lifelong gratitude to Joe Rogan for everything I’ve learnt from him! He’s the reason I began and continue to practice podcasting as a profession. Big, big, big love to my big bro @ericrweinstein for the shoutout.”
The video has since gone viral, garnering over a million views on Instagram, with many social media users reacting in the comments section. One user wrote, “Seems like Eric had a blast in India. Giving shoutout to Amin and now Ranveer. Great work.” Another commented, “Good times are just getting started, Ranveer… God bless.”
A third user added, “You clearly had a fan moment of your own as it’s such a beautiful reminder that even icons get to be fans sometimes.” A fourth person joked, “Joe Rogan is the BeerBiceps of America.”