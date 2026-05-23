‘The Joe Rogan of India’: A surprise shoutout on world’s biggest podcast leaves Ranveer Allahbadia stunned

In the viral video, Allahbadia thanked both Rogan and Weinstein for the shoutout.

Eric Weinstein, an American investor and podcast host, has recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, a clip of which is now going viral online. In the clip, Weinstein mentions Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and calls him the ‘Joe Rogan of India’.

The viral video, shared by Allahbadia on his Instagram account, begins with him saying that his team showed him a clip he had not watched before. “I don’t know what’s happened other than it’s something related to Eric,” he says before watching the video on his phone.

In the clip, Weinstein tells Rogan, “I was on an Indian podcast called… that guy’s name is BeerBiceps, Ranveer. He is the Joe Rogan of India.” Rogan then responds with a shoutout of his own, saying, “Shoutout to Ranveer.”