Jodhpur restaurant’s special Covid Curry and Mask Naan have left people intrigued

The pure vegetarian food combo is a unusual twist on traditional dishes. (Source: Vedic Multi cuisine Restaurant/ Facebook) The pure vegetarian food combo is a unusual twist on traditional dishes. (Source: Vedic Multi cuisine Restaurant/ Facebook)

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a debilitating impact on global heath, and industries across the world. Like many industries, hospitality is among the worst affected. And while that’s the case, it hasn’t stopped chefs from infusing creativity by coming up with coronavirus-themed dishes or foods that purportedly help fight the virus. The latest to join the list is a restaurant in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur that has got many talking online after it recently introduced a special curry and naan to capture the mood of the current times. Their offering: Covid Curry served with Mask Naan.

The multi-cuisine pure vegetarian restaurant, called Vedic, put on their thinking caps to welcome diners back to their outlet after their business was hit during the lockdown. The owners thought they must come up with something “intriguing” that would ensure more footfall once again but also raise awareness.

The Covid Curry, which is a pure Jain dish as described by owner Anil Kumar, is a contemporary take on the famous Jodhpur delicacy: the malai kofta. Only difference is that instead of plain circular balls made of khoya (mawa), the shapes now bear pointed crowns, resembling the physical description of novel coronavirus as shown by scientists. As far as the flatbread is concerned, it’s a classic butter naan but in the shape of a face mask.

“People are really afraid to eat out amid this pandemic. Even if they are coming out of their houses, restaurant businesses are not seeing the a lot of customers even now when restrictions are relaxed,” said Kumar over the telephone. Talking to indianexpress.com about the idea, he said, “We thought we must create something interesting that would generate interest and make people curious, which would make them come back to restaurants. Hence the idea to create the special dishes came.”

He added that people are still apprehensive of eating out despite all safety precautions in place. He hoped this initiative would tick the right boxes and propel the business again after the slump. “We are following all precautions and guidelines specified by the government and we want to say as much as take-away option is safe, dinning in is also possible and their is no risk, as we are taking full measures on hygiene and sanitation. Of course, maintaining social distancing protocols,” he added.

Priced at Rs 220 for the rich curry and Rs 40 for the naan, same as the regular variant, the dishes are a hit both in real and virtual world. Photos of the Covid Curry and Mask Naan have gone viral on Twitter and people can’t stop sharing it.

When asked about the public response to the new creation, Kumar said he has received positive feedback as more people are now asking about the new combo and also made reservations in his restaurant for the same.

However, this is not the first time that a mask-shaped flatbread went viral on social media. Previously, an eatery in Madurai became an internet sensation after it created mask parottas and corona dosa. While the pandemic is still a clear and present danger, food inspired by Covid-19 seems to be giving people a lesson in creativity during adversity.

