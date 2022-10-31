Watch: Jodhpur-based artist draws Ram Darbar by writing Ram over one lakh times

Sometimes the technique or the process of making art is just as fascinating as the final product. The drawings of Hindu gods made by Shivani Manda are something like that.

Jodhpur-based Manda has created a buzz online for her unique drawing style. Most recently, her painting of Ram Darbar—a scene of Lord Ram’s coronation in which all his brothers, Hanuman, and his wife are depicted by his side—went viral. Manda created the painting not by paint strokes or colouring but by writing the word ‘Ram’ in the Devnagari script one lakh and 11 times.

A video of Manda making this artwork went viral on Instagram as it gathered over nine lakh likes, ever since it was posted on October 24 to mark the occasion of Diwali.

Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, “Brilliant work…. Hats off to your great work. Its not easy. Appreciating your patience.” Another person remarked, “What a talent so so so beautiful”.

While sharing a picture of the finished artwork, Manda wrote, “I feel most alive when I’m neck-deep in my craft this time I wanted to take a step and tried to make it in 3d so the original piece is designed in such a way that you can appreciate the depth and edges. Every section is given various layers of words. Grateful for all the love I have received for my artwork. So happy that everybody is connecting and helping me out.”

In 2020, Manda had made a record for making the ‘maximum number of artworks on plastic waste made by an individual’ in the India Book of Records. She achieved this feat by making artwork on plastic waste products like empty milk bags, empty cream tubes, plastic straws, and sachets.