JNU security guard dances to ‘Julie Julie’, wins hearts online

A security guard of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi has amazed netizens with a dance performance. In a viral video, clad in a security guard uniform, he was seen dancing to the ‘Julie Julie’ song.

The video, posted on December 7, has garnered over 26,000 views so far. The 1.5-minute clip shared by JNU Round Table has enthralled netizens.

The security guard is seen dancing quite zealously to the beat. His jovial expressions are also in tune with the song. He is later joined by another person, who seems to be a student.

Students in the room are also seen amused while watching the guard’s performance.

“The Art of an artist never dies!!!!…. Dance of JNU security guard jiFireFire….” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lauded the security guard for his grooving skills. “He seems so happy, dance like Mithun da …great to see all people happy,” commented Babli, a Twitter user.

He seems so happy ,dance like Mithun da …great to see all people happy — Babli (@Babli62404819) December 9, 2021

Hidden talent in india https://t.co/GUvlFscfca — Ashish Kumar Mishra (@ashish_royale) December 9, 2021

University means a free space where everyone can express themselves without any fear. Excellent. https://t.co/I2Ox68TMSI — Dr.Kapil Kumar (@drkapil_kumar) December 8, 2021

“University means a free space where everyone can express themselves without any fear. Excellent,” said Dr Kapil Kumar, a Twitter user.

The ‘Julie Julie’ Bollywood song is from the film ‘Jeetey hai Shaan Se.’ The song starring Mithun, Sanjay Dutt and Govinda was a super hit in 1987.