‘Khule dil ki azadi’: Video of old man dancing amid protest in Mumbai goes viral

With social media flooded with pictures of protesters chanting slogans and dancing to Azadi songs, one such video stood out, which showed an unidentified old man dancing his heart out to an 'Azadi' song.

January 7, 2020
Old man dancing to Azadi slogans, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, ABVP attacks JNU, JNU attack, Protest against JNU attack, JNU fee hike protest, Mumbai news, Trending, Indian Express news The unidentified old man was dancing his heart out to ‘Azadi’ slogans amidst young protesters.

After masked men and women armed with sticks and rods entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attacked students, teachers, and vandalized properties on Sunday, widespread protests erupted across the country condemning the attack.

In Mumbai, hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway of India at the night of the protest itself, standing in solidarity with the students of JNU.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the protesters dancing and chanting slogans. One such video of an elderly man dancing to an ‘Azadi’ slogan, is now doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shared multiple times on Twitter, showed an unidentified man dancing to Azadi slogans in the middle of a group of protesters.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Over 200 people, including many film personalities, also gathered on Carter Road in Bandra on Monday evening to condemn the violence. Apart from Mumbai, parts of Kolkota, Bengaluru and Kerala saw protests against the violence in JNU.

ALSO READ | Vishal Bhardwaj recites poem at Mumbai protest against JNU violence, video goes viral

While the Delhi Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the attack, an FIR has been registered against JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalizing the university server room and attacking security guards on January 4.

