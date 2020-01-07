‘Khule dil ki azadi’: Video of old man dancing amid protest in Mumbai goes viral

The unidentified old man was dancing his heart out to ‘Azadi’ slogans amidst young protesters. The unidentified old man was dancing his heart out to ‘Azadi’ slogans amidst young protesters.

After masked men and women armed with sticks and rods entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attacked students, teachers, and vandalized properties on Sunday, widespread protests erupted across the country condemning the attack.

In Mumbai, hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway of India at the night of the protest itself, standing in solidarity with the students of JNU.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the protesters dancing and chanting slogans. One such video of an elderly man dancing to an ‘Azadi’ slogan, is now doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shared multiple times on Twitter, showed an unidentified man dancing to Azadi slogans in the middle of a group of protesters.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

If the “ azadi “ chants makes him so happy then just imagine what it would be like getting a real azadi from this communal government — mohammed Reef khan (@reefkhan) January 7, 2020

Aazaaaaadiiiiii!!!!!!!!!! — Imran Ashraf (@immiiAsh) January 7, 2020

Wouldnt it be better if we could get our rights this way than brutal violence??🤔 — Shaheena (@Shaheena0001) January 7, 2020

Damn this amazing spirit! Salute — Wisdom (@a_rare_quality) January 7, 2020

Yeh hai azadi Hume yeh chaiye khule Dil ki azadi , khule mahol ki azadi , khul kar jine ki azadi , rok thok see azadi , jhat ,dharam se azadi — babar ali khan (@babar_MUM) January 7, 2020

Over 200 people, including many film personalities, also gathered on Carter Road in Bandra on Monday evening to condemn the violence. Apart from Mumbai, parts of Kolkota, Bengaluru and Kerala saw protests against the violence in JNU.

While the Delhi Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the attack, an FIR has been registered against JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalizing the university server room and attacking security guards on January 4.

